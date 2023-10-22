On the Site:
Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Gets Back On Track, Oklahoma State Trending Up

Oct 22, 2023, 12:30 PM

PROVO, Utah – As we enter week nine of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

Every week, KSL Sports Zone host Alex Kirry and I drop our Big 12 power rankings on our radio show, “First & 12.”

It airs Sundays at 10 a.m. until Noon, then re-airs from 3-5 p.m. on KSL NewsRadio and the KSL Sports Zone.

You can also listen to the show on the KSL Sports app and all major podcasting platforms.

The past weekend was another wild week in Big 12 action. Two newcomers nearly knocked off outgoing Big 12 members, Oklahoma and Texas. Oklahoma escaped with a 31-29 victory over UCF.

The Knights are still looking for their first victory in Big 12 play, but they look like a completely different team with Jon Rhys Plumlee back in the lineup at quarterback.

Houston’s decision to pass out of shotgun on 4th & 1 will be discussed for years. The spot wasn’t great, but it was a missed opportunity for the Cougars to knock off the Longhorns—a chance they will probably never get again.

Kansas State reminded everyone why they are the defending Big 12 champions. In a rematch game of last year’s Big 12 title, K-State came out on top again over TCU. The Horned Frogs looked to be turning a corner after thumping BYU a week ago with Josh Hoover at QB. But the magic didn’t carry over in Manhattan as the Wildcats stomped the Horned Frogs 41-3.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is having a remarkable October. Last week, in a win over Kansas, he rushed for 168 and hauled in 116 receiving yards. In an upset win at West Virginia this week, Gordon rushed for 282 yards and had four touchdowns.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week Nine

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week nine slate.

1. Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Oklahoma 31, UCF 29

This week: at Kansas | 10 a.m. | FOX

2. Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Texas 31, Houston 24

This week: vs. BYU | 1:30 p.m. | ABC

3. Kansas State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

K-State 41, TCU 3

This week: vs. Houston | 10 a.m. | ESPN2

4. Oklahoma State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 3)

Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34

This week: vs. Cincinnati | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

5. Iowa State (4-3, 3-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 1)

Bye

This week: at Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

6. Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6

Bye

This week: vs. Oklahoma | 10 a.m. | FOX

7. West Virginia (4-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 2)

Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34

This week: at UCF | 10 a.m. | FS1

8. BYU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Up 1)

BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

This week: at Texas | 1:30 p.m. | ABC

9. TCU (4-4, 2-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Down 1)

Kansas State 41, TCU 3

This week: Bye

10. Baylor (3-4, 2-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 3)

Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29

This week: vs. Iowa State | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

11. Texas Tech (3-5, 2-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Down 1)

BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

This week: Bye

12. UCF (3-4, 0-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Up 2)

Oklahoma 31, UCF 29

This week: vs. West Virginia | 10 a.m. | FS1

13. Houston (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

Texas 31, Houston 24

This week: at Kansas State | 10 a.m. | ESPN2

14. Cincinnati (2-5, 0-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 2)

Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29

This week: at Oklahoma State | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

