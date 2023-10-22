Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Picks Off Browns QB Deshaun Watson

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes safety Julian Blackmon hauled in his second interception of the season during the Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts hosted the Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22.

With 10;54 remaining in the first quarter, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a pass deep down the right side of the field before it was picked off by Blackmon. The Colts safety returned the ball for no gain at the Indianapolis 45-yard line.

The game was tied at 7-7 at the time of Blackmon’s pick.

The interception ended a three-play, two-yard drive on the Browns’ second possession.

The Colts entered the contest with a 3-3 record this season. Blackmon came into Week 7 having recorded 45 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in six games.

Indianapolis’ game against Cleveland is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

