Driver ejected from crash at Kimball Junction

PARK CITY — A car accident at Kimball Junction caused the death of one man after he was ejected out of a rolling vehicle.

Park City Fire Department said two vehicles collided on Sunday at the intersection of Rasmussen Road and Bitner Road. The two vehicles involved were a truck and a SUV.

The other victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. PCFD said Bitner Road is currently closed.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office posted that they have initiated an investigation and that no other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.