On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Driver ejected from crash at Kimball Junction

Oct 22, 2023, 1:44 PM | Updated: 4:23 pm

One person is dead after two cars collided, causing one to roll and the driver to be ejected. (Park...

One person is dead after two cars collided, causing one to roll and the driver to be ejected. (Park City Fire Department)

(Park City Fire Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — A car accident at Kimball Junction caused the death of one man after he was ejected out of a rolling vehicle.

Park City Fire Department said two vehicles collided on Sunday at the intersection of Rasmussen Road and Bitner Road. The two vehicles involved were a truck and a SUV.

The other victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. PCFD said Bitner Road is currently closed.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office posted that they have initiated an investigation and that no other information is available at this time.

(Joe Davis, KSL NewsRadio)

 

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Ashley Fredde

1 person hit and killed on the side of I-80 in Tooele County

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while pulled over on the right shoulder of I-80 about 14 miles east of Knolls in Tooele County

1 day ago

Head on crash in Wayne County...

Cary Schwanitz

UPDATE: One dead, two injured in Wayne County crash

One person died and three others were seriously injured in a crash on state Route 24 in Wayne County according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

3 days ago

The crosswalk where a 12-year-old was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Cottonwood Heights talks of...

Ashley Moser

Plans for crosswalk traffic light expedited after 12-year-old hit while crossing

After a 12-year-old boy was hit at a crosswalk, advocates are speaking louder to install a HAWK light; a traffic light for a crosswalk that had already been talked about before the accident.

4 days ago

Police have released the license plate number of a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Oc...

Cary Schwanitz

SLPD finds car from Redwood Road fatal hit-and-run, search continues for driver

The car police said was connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Redwood Road Friday has been recovered.

4 days ago

A barricade of officers approaching a high-risk traffic stop vehicle on I-15 in Cedar City. (Marc W...

Mary Culbertson

I-15 closes in Cedar City during high-risk traffic stop

A police pursuit caused a high-risk traffic stop in Cedar City on Monday, causing an I-15 closure.

6 days ago

FILE: The sun sets over Canyonlands National Park. (Ken Fall)...

Mike Anderson

Sparsely populated Utah counties prepare for high population of visitors for eclipse

Emergency responders along the path of Saturday's annular eclipse are preparing for huge crowds and coordinating their efforts to respond in case anything goes wrong.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Driver ejected from crash at Kimball Junction