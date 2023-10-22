On the Site:
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Pulls Down Two Interceptions, Pick-Six Against Raiders

Oct 22, 2023, 2:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes cornerback Jaylon Johnson snagged his second career interception for a pick-six during the Chicago Bears‘ Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears hosted the Raiders at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, October 22.

With 5:36 left to play in the fourth quarter, Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer attempted to complete a pass to star wide receiver Davante Adams. Johnson jumped the route and pulled down a spectacular interception. The former Utah standout returned the ball 39 yards to the house for a Chicago touchdown. Johnson’s pick-six gave the Bears a 30-6 lead.

It was Johnson’s first interception since 2021 and the second of his NFL career as quarterbacks have steered clear of throwing the ball in his direction.

Five plays later, Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell floated a ball down the field and into the hands of Johnson.

The cornerback returned the ball for no gain at the Chicago 25-yard line.

Chicago held on for a 30-12 win.

Johnson finished the game with three total tackles, two solo tackles, two pass breakups, two interceptions, and a touchdown.

The cornerback entered the game with 12 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup this season.

With the win, the Bears improved their record to 2-5.

Chicago’s next game is on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Johnson had 35 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups.

During his three seasons in the league, the former Ute has recorded 125 total tackles, 99 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 31 pass breakups in 39 games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Pulls Down Two Interceptions, Pick-Six Against Raiders