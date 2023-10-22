Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Finds Paydirt For First Time Of 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former East High and Snow College standout Jaylen Warren scored his first touchdown of the season during the Week 7 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams hosted the Steelers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, October 22.

With 13:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, Warren broke up the middle of the field for 13 yards and across the goal line for a touchdown.

Warren’s burst helped the Steelers tie the game at 17-17.

The touchdown run capped a five-play, 59-yard drive that took 2:33.

After the score, Warren had four carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. Warren also had one reception for a one-yard loss.

The running back entered Week 7 with 34 carries for 124 yards and 21 receptions for 166 yards this season.

Pittsburgh’s game against Los Angeles is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jaylen Warren

Prior to his college career, the Salt Lake City, Utah native was a standout player for the East High Leopards.

Following his time in high school, Warren played for the Snow College Badgers and Utah State Aggies. During his two seasons with USU, Warren ran the ball 151 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, the running back transferred to Oklahoma State. During his lone season with the Cowboys, Warren had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach the Big 12 title game with an 11-2 regular season record, including 8-1 in conference play.

Oklahoma State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Warren ran the ball 19 times for 82 yards in the win.

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Last season, Warren ran the ball 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 28 receptions for 214 yards. The Steelers posted a 9-8 record in 2022.

