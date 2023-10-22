Packers QB Jordan Love Tosses Two Touchdown Passes In Loss To Broncos

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes during the Week 7 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos.

Jordan Love throws two touchdown passes in Week 7 loss

The Broncos hosted the Packers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, October 22.

During the game, the former Aggie standout tossed a pair of touchdown passes.

With 1:46 to play in the third quarter, Love found Romeo Doubs for a 16-yard touchdown. The score helped the Packers trim the Broncos’ lead to 16-10.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Love hit Jayden Reed for a four-yard touchdown after the wideout collected the pass following a deflection.

After a PAT, the Packers took a one-point lead, 17-16.

After the Broncos regained the lead with a field goal by Will Lutz at the 3:50 mark of the final quarter, Love was intercepted by the Denver defense after the two-minute warning and the Broncos were able to run out the clock.

Denver defeated Green Bay, 19-17.

Love finished the game 21/31 passing for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also ran the ball three times for 21 yards.

With the loss, the Packers fell to a 2-4 record.

Green Bay’s next game is at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

