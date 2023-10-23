On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City police investigating physical fight that included a gun being fired

Oct 22, 2023, 6:59 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an a physical altercation Sunday afternoon that involved the discharge of a firearm.

Police say the fight was a result of a two-vehicle accident in the area of 942 N. Catherine. Police say one person was hurt in the incident, but not as a result of the gun being fired.

Additionally, police say there are uncertain if this was a road rage incident. The investigation into the incident is still ungoing.

However, police say there is no threat to the community and there are no life-threatening injuries.

No other information was provided.

