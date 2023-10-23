Two individuals in custody following southern Utah pursuit

ENOCH, Iron County — Two individuals are in custody following a pursuit Saturday that covered Iron and Beaver counties.

Sgt. Dustin Roy, with the Enoch Police Department, tells KSL his department was notified of a stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-15 near milepost 50. An Enoch police officer got on the highway at milepost 62.

After a failed traffic stop in Parowan, Roy says the vehicle fled to milepost 104. At that point, the tires on the vehicle were spiked. However, the vehicle continued on to Beaver.

The probable cause statement states the vehicle reached speeds of 120 mph. It passed on the right shoulder and cut other vehicles off in attempt to evade.

Chase came to an end

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence on a dirt road in Beaver.

After a brief foot chase, both individuals were taken into custody.

During the search of the vehicle, authorities discovered drug paraphernalia, identification cards that did not belong to the suspects, credit cards, also not belonging to the suspects and knifes.

The suspects, who have been identified as Wyatt Meadows, 21, and Dominick Adamson, 21, have been booked into jail for investigation on several charges, including unlawful possession of financial card and identification card.