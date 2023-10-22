On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local Players Dazzle During Week 7 Of 2023 NFL Season

Oct 22, 2023, 9:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the seventh week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 7 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

RELATED STORIES

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, 31-17.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-6)

The former Utah defensive lineman had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Arizona’s 20-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-3)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

The former Utah quarterback was 0/1 passing in Baltimore’s 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (4-3)

The former Utah tight end had eight receptions for 75 yards in Buffalo’s 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots. Kincaid also recorded one tackle.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 26 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (2-5)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, two pass breakups, two interceptions, and a touchdown in Chicago’s 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (4-2)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (2-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers, 19-17.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception in Indianapolis’ 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

The former Utah kicker was 1/2 on field goals and 5/5 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

The former Utah running back had 18 carries for 57 yards and one reception for five yards in Indianapolis’ 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles, five solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 19.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (3-4)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New Orleans’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, 31-17.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

The former Utah punter and the 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (3-4)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Washington’s 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (3-4)

The former Utah safety and the Commanders suffered a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-6)
    • Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)
    • Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Monday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Injured Reserve

  • Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (2-5)
    • Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (3-3)
    • Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-4)
    • Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-3)

The former BYU running back had 21 carries for 59 yards and three receptions for 53 yards in Atlanta’s 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, two solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in Baltimore’s 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (4-2)

The former BYU linebacker was inactive for Cleveland’s 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-4)

The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

The former BYU wide receiver had eight receptions for 154 yards in Los Angeles’ 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nacua also had one tackle.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (3-4)

The former BYU quarterback had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19. Hill also had four receptions for 50 yards.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (3-4)

The former BYU running back had five carries for 14 yards in New Orleans’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (3-3)

The former BYU quarterback and the Bengals had a bye week in Week 7.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

The former BYU linebacker and the 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)
    • Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
    • Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
  • Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (3-4)
    • Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (2-5)
    • Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-6)
    • Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (5-2)
    • Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (3-4)
    • Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (2-5)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-12.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals had a bye week in Week 7.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-4)

The former Utah State quarterback was 21/31 passing for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. Love also ran the ball three times for 21 yards.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-4)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Seattle’s 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)

The former Utah State wide receiver had three receptions for 14 yards in Tampa Bay’s 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Thompkins also returned two kickoffs for 50 yards and one punt for three yards. He also lost a fumble.

Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Thursday, October 26 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-4)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-6)
    • Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)
    • Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (4-3)

The former Weber State defensive back had four total tackles and a pass breakup in Buffalo’s 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 26 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (3-4)

The former Weber State wide receiver had four receptions for 28 yards and one carry for four yards in New Orleans’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, 31-17.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams, 24-17.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (2-5)
    • Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-3)

The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles, five solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Atlanta’s 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (2-5)

The former Orem standout and the Bears beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-12.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (3-3)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals had a bye week in Week 7.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (4-2)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (5-2)

The former Desert Hills standout recovered a fumble during Detroit’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (3-3)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals had a bye week in Week 7.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-4)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-4)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (3-4)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Monday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (4-2)

The former East and Snow College standout had six carries for 32 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Warren also had one reception for a one-yard loss.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  • Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (4-2)
    • Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (5-1)
    • Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Despite Struggles, Identity Of BYU Football Offense Taking Shape

It's not pretty, but BYU's offense is still finding ways to win ball games.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Tosses Two Touchdown Passes In Loss To Broncos

Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes during the Week 7 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Vs. USC: Who Wants It More?

The Utes just released the halftime pep talk head coach Kyle Whittingham gave as Utah took on USC- who wants it more?

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Finds Paydirt For First Time Of 2023 Season

Jaylen Warren scored his first touchdown of the season during the Week 7 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Pulls Down Two Interceptions, Pick-Six Against Raiders

Jaylon Johnson snagged his second career interception for a pick-six during the Chicago Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Picks Off Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Julian Blackmon hauled in his second interception of the season during the Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Local Players Dazzle During Week 7 Of 2023 NFL Season