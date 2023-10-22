Local Players Dazzle During Week 7 Of 2023 NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the seventh week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 7 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, 31-17.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-6)

The former Utah defensive lineman had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Arizona’s 20-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-3)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

The former Utah quarterback was 0/1 passing in Baltimore’s 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (4-3)

The former Utah tight end had eight receptions for 75 yards in Buffalo’s 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots. Kincaid also recorded one tackle.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 26 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (2-5)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, two pass breakups, two interceptions, and a touchdown in Chicago’s 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (4-2)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (2-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers, 19-17.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception in Indianapolis’ 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

The former Utah kicker was 1/2 on field goals and 5/5 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

The former Utah running back had 18 carries for 57 yards and one reception for five yards in Indianapolis’ 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles, five solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 19.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (3-4)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New Orleans’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, 31-17.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

The former Utah punter and the 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (3-4)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Washington’s 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (3-4)

The former Utah safety and the Commanders suffered a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-6) Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Monday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (2-5) Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (3-3) Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-4) Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-3)

The former BYU running back had 21 carries for 59 yards and three receptions for 53 yards in Atlanta’s 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, two solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in Baltimore’s 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (4-2)

The former BYU linebacker was inactive for Cleveland’s 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-4)

The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

The former BYU wide receiver had eight receptions for 154 yards in Los Angeles’ 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nacua also had one tackle.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (3-4)

The former BYU quarterback had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19. Hill also had four receptions for 50 yards.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (3-4)

The former BYU running back had five carries for 14 yards in New Orleans’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (3-3)

The former BYU quarterback and the Bengals had a bye week in Week 7.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

The former BYU linebacker and the 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (3-4) Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (2-5) Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-6) Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (5-2) Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (3-4) Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (2-5)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-12.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals had a bye week in Week 7.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-4)

The former Utah State quarterback was 21/31 passing for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. Love also ran the ball three times for 21 yards.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-4)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Seattle’s 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)

The former Utah State wide receiver had three receptions for 14 yards in Tampa Bay’s 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Thompkins also returned two kickoffs for 50 yards and one punt for three yards. He also lost a fumble.

Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Thursday, October 26 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-4)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-6) Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (2-4) Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (4-3)

The former Weber State defensive back had four total tackles and a pass breakup in Buffalo’s 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 26 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (3-4)

The former Weber State wide receiver had four receptions for 28 yards and one carry for four yards in New Orleans’ 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, 31-17.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams, 24-17.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (2-5) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV



Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-3)

The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles, five solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Atlanta’s 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (2-5)

The former Orem standout and the Bears beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-12.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (3-3)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals had a bye week in Week 7.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (4-2)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (5-2)

The former Desert Hills standout recovered a fumble during Detroit’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (3-3)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals had a bye week in Week 7.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-4)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-4)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (3-4)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Monday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (4-2)

The former East and Snow College standout had six carries for 32 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Warren also had one reception for a one-yard loss.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (4-2) Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 29 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (5-1) Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 29 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS



Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

