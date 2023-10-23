On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

As Utah nears 200th fatal crash of 2023, UHP urges extra caution ahead of Halloween

Oct 22, 2023, 10:40 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — The Utah Highway Patrol is making plans right for what’s expected to be a particularly dangerous weekend on the roads, as the state nears its 200th fatal crash of the year ahead of Halloween.

Many of those crashes could have been avoided, UHP indicated, if drivers didn’t get behind the wheel while impaired.

One example over the weekend ended one man’s life, and left another man in jail.

Sgt. Brian Peterson explained that troopers responded to the Knolls area on Interstate 80 in Tooele County Saturday, after a car hit a Sprinter van and trailer that were parked on the side of the highway.

(Utah Highway Patrol)

According to court documents, the driver pulled the Sprinter van and trailer over, and got out to check the tires. His father was riding in the passenger seat.

43-year-old Shelby Secrist is accused of hitting the trailer and then the son, killing him. Troopers believe Secrist was impaired.

“They’re also investigating exactly what was going on with him, but he was arrested for DUI,” Peterson explained. “And that’s a big issue that we’re seeing on Utah roadways. And we have to stop that. It’s not acceptable.”

Court documents state Secrist blew negative for alcohol on the breathalyzer, but troopers discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in his car, as well as an open container. Troopers reported that his speech and demeanor was sluggish, and his eyes bloodshot and glassy looking with tightly constricted pupils.

It’s not always alcohol

Peterson explained that’s not always alcohol that becomes deadly.

“We’re seeing drug DUIs, marijuana, cocaine, even prescription drugs,” he said. “Anything that’s impairing you, including alcohol, you should not be driving if that is in your system.”

Saturday’s crash, paired with one Sunday morning up near Kimball Junction inched the state closer to the threshold of the 200th fatal crash in Utah in 2023.

The number is now at 199, according to statistics Peterson had from a week ago, paired with additional fatal crashes reported over the course of the past week.

This coming weekend could bring more trouble, being the weekend before Halloween.

“As a department, the Highway Patrol, we’re going to have extra shifts. We’re going to have extra troopers out there,” Peterson said of UHP’s plans. “We’re going to be looking for those impaired drivers and we will take action.”

UHP is making plans now for DUI blitzes, and they urge drivers to start planning now, too.

Peterson does not want someone else making the same mistake Troopers responded to in Tooele County, that led to a father losing his son and a driver facing serious consequences.

“Make the decision beforehand. If you’re drinking, just do not drive, make other plans” Peterson said. “There’s plenty of Ubers out there. There’s public transportation. Call a friend, whatever you can do.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

handcuffs...

Mark Jones

Two individuals in custody following southern Utah pursuit

Two individuals are in custody following a pursuit Saturday that covered Iron and Beaver counties.

5 hours ago

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Mark Jones

Salt Lake City police investigating physical fight that included a gun being fired

Salt Lake City police say no serious injuries were reported Sunday following a physical fight in which a gun was fired

7 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Conservation group challenging mountain lion hunting law, argue animals could go extinct

Wildlife conservation groups are hoping to overturn a new state law that allows year-round mountain lion hunting and trapping, raising concerns about the potential extinction of Utah's mountain lions.

9 hours ago

One person is dead after two cars collided, causing one to roll and the driver to be ejected. (Park...

Mary Culbertson

Driver ejected from crash at Kimball Junction

One person is dead after two cars collided, causing one to roll and the driver to be ejected.

12 hours ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

One man critical after West Jordan apartment shooting

One man is in critical condition after a West Jordan shooting. Police are still searching for a suspect and motive.

13 hours ago

Yuval Levin, director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at AEI, joins the show to dis...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Yuval Levin

Yuval Levin, director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at AEI, joins the show to discuss how the Constitution can help Americans to act unified, when we have forgotten how to properly disagree.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

As Utah nears 200th fatal crash of 2023, UHP urges extra caution ahead of Halloween