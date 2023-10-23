How To Watch Game Night Live: Syracuse Titans @ Bingham Miners

SALT LAKE CITY – Game Night Live returns for a second round playoff matchup between a pair of 6A foes in the Syracuse Titans and Bingham Miners.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football playoffs on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Playoffs – Second Round

Syracuse Titans @ Bingham Miners

The Miners are scheduled to host the Titans at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah on Friday, October 27.

The two teams last met in 2017 during the quarterfinal round of the 6A playoffs. Bingham blasted Syracuse, 37-7. The Miners finished the season with a perfect 13-0 record and were crowned as 6A champions.

Titans and Miners in 2023

The Titans will enter the postseason matchup with a 7-3 record. Syracuse is coming into the playoffs off a 22-10 loss to Davis. This season, the Titans own wins over Riverton, Brighton, Herriman, Taylorsville, Farmington, Fremont, and Layton. Syracuse has lost to Corner Canyon, Weber, and Davis.

Bingham comes into the playoffs with a 5-5 record. The Miners are entering the matchup with the Titans coming off a 37-27 win over Mountain Ridge. This season, Bingham owns wins over Crimson Cliffs, Copper Hills, Herriman, Riverton, and Mountain Ridge. The Miners have suffered losses to Lone Peak, Mater Dei (California), Skyridge, American Fork, and Corner Canyon.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Syracuse and Bingham is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MDT). Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

