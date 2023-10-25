Excitement abounds as Utah Jazz open historic 50th season this evening

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will open the 2023-24 season Wednesday evening as they host the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m.

And there is plenty of excitement going around as the season rapidly approaches.

“Salt Lake is a basketball city,” said Jim Olsen, team president.

The season will be a significant one for the organization.

“This year is special. Our 50th anniversary,” said Olsen.

Celebrating the team’s 50th year, Olsen described the game as bringing the community together with fans who have been there since day one plus new fans who will be watching from one of the sold-out seats.

“It’s gonna be a fun team to watch, and then you just think about all our draft picks, and the future is bright,” said Olsen.

With this season, brings a return to some familiarities for many Jazz fans, and that includes the renaming of the team’s arena back to the Delta Center.

Memories of the Utah Jazz and the Delta Center

Tim Mapes, chief communications officer for Delta Air Lines, said, “People have memories of experiences they have here, and it’s fun to resurrect that.”

Caroline Klein, chief communications officer with the Jazz, said, “New classic court being put down just in time for the start of the season.”

“It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle. Pull the risers out, get the chairs in, and we’re ready to play some basketball,” said Mark Powell, senior vice president of events.

Klein said fans can expect a celebration all season long.

“This season is gonna be a lot of fun,” she said. “Really bring our fans back to the nostalgia of the franchise when it started in New Orleans in 1974. But this season, we really want it to be a celebration of everything.”

Fans will also take note of upgrades to the arena, including new food vendors, interactive elements, as well as returning and new fan favorites.

“People here know their basketball,” said Olsen.

This evening’s contest at the Delta Center is sold out.