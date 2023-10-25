EPA announces $2 million for Utah projects

SALT LAKE CITY — The Environmental Protection Agency announced nearly $2 million to fund projects across Utah Tuesday.

The funding was announced as part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda and will go to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and the Town of Bluff, Utah.

“These Environmental Justice grants will address local needs and challenges across a diverse set of communities in Utah,” EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said. “We are proud to support projects identified by our state, local and nonprofit partners and bring positive change to communities disproportionately impacted by pollution.”

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality will receive approximately $1 million to address air pollution inequities in underserved rural, urban, and tribal communities in Utah. The money will be used for radon testing, remediation and mitigation, and enhanced particle and ozone pollution monitoring.

The Town of Bluff, Utah, and Utah Diné Bikéyah, an Indigenous-led non-profit organization, will receive approximately $1 million to revitalize the Cooperative Cultural Center building at 630 E. Black Locust Avenue. The old building requires extensive renovations including the installation of a fire suppression sprinkler system, removal of asbestos floor tiles and insulation, replacement of ceilings and paint, bathroom remodeling for ADA compliance, and updated security and communication systems. ‘

The two grant programs are also part of the transformational Justice40 initiative, a commitment signed by Biden, to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

“Together, these community-driven projects will improve the health, equity, and resilience of communities while setting a blueprint for local solutions that can be applied across the nation”, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said.