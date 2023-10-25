On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1M to Florida food bank

Oct 25, 2023, 12:13 PM

Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth (right) guides representatives from The Church...

Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth (right) guides representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others through her organization’s headquarters on Monday, October 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TALLAHASSEE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has given nearly $1 million to Second Harvest of the Big Bend on Monday.

According to the Church’s news release, the money donated to the Tallahassee-based food bank will help “increase food distribution from 15 million to 25 million pounds a year, or an additional 8.2 million meals for those in need within the 16 counties in Florida’s Big Bend area.”

“One out of every three children in the Tallahassee region does not have consistent access to healthy, nutritious food,” said Monique Ellsworth, Second Harvest’s chief executive officer. “Food insecurity has been steadily increasing, and we need more organizations like The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to recognize the growing need and ask, ‘How can I help?’”

Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Seventy presents a check of nearly US$1 million to Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth on Monday, October 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Previous Donations

According to the Church, the food bank has received numerous food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The most recent donation was four semitruck loads, or 181,609 pounds of food, from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City. The Church said this was enough food to feed 5,600 people for a week.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend on Monday, October 23, 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The warehouse of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, a food bank in Tallahassee, Florida, on Monday, October 23, 2023. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth (right) guides representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others through her organization’s headquarters on Monday, October 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth (left) guides representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others through her organization’s warehouse on Monday, October 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Seventy speaks to a journalist after presenting a check of nearly US$1 million to Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth on Monday, October 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others gather at a media event at Second Harvest of the Big Bend (SHBB, a food bank in Tallahassee, Florida) on Monday, October 23, 2023. The Church is giving SHBB nearly US$1 million to help it increase food distribution from 15 million to 25 million pounds a year — or an additional 8.2 million meals for those in need within the 16 counties in Florida’s Big Bend area. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

In September, the Church also sent over 5,000 volunteers to the Big Bend area and $200,000 to Second Harvest to help with disaster relief aid to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to send 40,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest to assist their incredible work during that crisis,” said Stake President Ben Smith, a regional Church leader. “It is easy to see the good works that Second Harvest of the Big Bend accomplishes across North Florida daily.”

According to the Church, Florida is home to about 168,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 280 congregations.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The proposed look of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Wasatch County officials recommend approval of Heber Valley temple, despite community divide

The Wasatch County Planning Commission recommended Wednesday for council approval of updated plans on the proposed Heber Valley Utah Temple.

20 hours ago

The Orem Utah Temple will be open for public tours until December, before it's dedicated. (The Chur...

Dan Rascon

Orem Utah Temple to host public open house tours until December

Orem Utah Temple will be open to the public for tours of the interior until December.

4 days ago

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mark Jones

Church announces dedication of Bangkok Thailand Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the dedication of the Bangkok Thailand Temple on Sunday.

4 days ago

President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ o...

Mark Jones

Sister Kathleen Eyring laid to rest, remembered as devoted to her family and faith

The funeral service for sister Kathleen Eyring, wife to Henry B, Eyring, Second Counselor in The First Presidency, was held Saturday.

6 days ago

A white building with a spire in the center...

Eliza Pace

Dedication and open house dates announced for Red Cliffs Temple in St. George

Dedication and open house dates have been announced for St. George's second temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

10 days ago

Sister Kathleen Eyring and her husband President Henry B. Eyring, arrive Saturday morning for the s...

Michael Houck and Carole Mikita, KSL TV

Kathleen Johnson Eyring, wife of President Henry B. Eyring, dies at 82

Kathleen Johnson Eyring, wife of President Henry B. Eyring, the Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Sunday at the age of 82, according to Church officials. 

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1M to Florida food bank