On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

DWR seeks public feedback on research study that will impact five units in southern Utah

Oct 25, 2023, 2:49 PM

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking the public’s feedback on a serious of changes that it is proposing to big game hunting in the state. The proposed changes are part of a new research study by the DWR.

While the changes wouldn’t go into effect until 2024, they will directly impact five hunting units in southern Utah.

The DWR further states that mandatory harvest reporting is also a proposed change.

Research on hunting structure

The DWR, as part of feedback from the public, is recommending using different hunting strategies on the five units in the southern part of the state.

According to a news release from the DWR, the reason for the study is to know whether hunting restrictions based on weapon technology, season length and antler points can help hunter opportunity and satisfaction around the state.

“Based on public feedback and opinion surveys, we have learned that the majority of deer hunters want to hunt on a regular basis, but also want to have an opportunity to harvest a mature buck when they hunt,” said DWR Big Game Projects Coordinator Kent Hersey. “They also want the DWR to be flexible with trying new hunt structures.”

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

The DWR says the research study would last three years, ending in 2027. The results would then be examined before possibly being put into the 2029 Utah deer management plan.

The following are included in the proposed changes by the DWR:

  • Antler point restrictions: On the Pine Valley hunting unit, an antler point restriction of at least four points on one side would be implemented.
  • Shortened season dates: On the Beaver and the Southwest Desert hunting units, hunting seasons would be limited to a two-week archery hunt, five-day muzzleloader and a five-day any legal weapon hunt.
  • Restrictions of weapons: On the Mt. Dutton hunting unit, weapon restrictions that were recently approved will be implemented for all deer units in this area.
  • Combination of all three hunting strategies: The Boulder/Kaiparowits hunting unit, will have an implementation of antler point restrictions, shortened hunting dates and weapon restrictions.

Harvest survey amendments

The DWR says for the last 20 years mandatory harvest reporting has been required for all limited-entry big game hunts. The reporting was extended to all antlerless hunts in 2023. The DWR is now proposing mandatory harvest reporting for all of the general big game hunts. This comes as a result as feedback from residents around the state.

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

This will include the following hunts:

  • Buck deer – general season
  • Buck deer – dedicated hunter
  • Buck deer – youth general season
  • Archery elk – general season
  • Spike bull elk
  • Spike bull elk – multi-season
  • Any bull elk
  • Elk – youth general-season

Under the proposal, hunters would have 30 days, following the end of their hunt, to report the result of their hunt. Those who don’t comply could be excluded from the following year’s big game and antlerless applications. If a hunter, reports to the DWR late, they would be required to pay a $50 fine to be eligible for next season’s big game and antlerless applications.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Gondola rendering...

Mariah Maynes

2034 Olympics won’t impact approval of gondola, says Mayor Wilson

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said she does not think the 2034 Olympics will impact UDOT’s approval of a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

5 minutes ago

Arches National Park...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

As Arches National Park’s 2nd timed-entry season ends, what comes next?

Arches National Park officials say they expect to release their 2024 summer operational plans sometime over the next few weeks.

2 hours ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Andrew Adams

Police urge caution over Halloween as auto-pedestrian crashes add up

With Halloween night days away, police on Thursday were cautioning drivers and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads.

3 hours ago

Provo police at the scene of a pedestrian accident that killed a 45-year-old man on Friday Oct. 27....

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin, KSL TV

UPDATE: Alleged driver in custody in connection to Provo pedestrian fatal

A 45-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing on 500 West and Center Street in Provo.

6 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City Police Chief says homeless resource center squads are making a difference

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the Homeless Resources Center Squads during a news conference on Thursday.

15 hours ago

Utah online sex offender registry...

Daniella Rivera & Keira Fairmont, KSL TV

‘Not acceptable’: KSL investigation reveals 100+ sex offenders missing from registry, prompts internal audit

The Utah Department of Corrections is auditing the state’s sex offender registry and hiring additional staff after the KSL Investigators discovered more than 100 convicted sex offenders missing from the registry.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

DWR seeks public feedback on research study that will impact five units in southern Utah