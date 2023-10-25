Jazz Open Season With Clean Injury Report Against Kings

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have a clean bill of health as they open the season Wednesday at home against the Sacramento Kings.

The Jazz will host the Kings who are coming off their first trip to the playoffs in 16 seasons, ending the longest drought by any team in NBA history.

Despite owning home-court advantage, the Kings lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

The Jazz finished the season with the 12th-best record in the West at 37-45.

No Names On Jazz Injury Report Vs. Kings

Jazz head coach Will Hardy will enter the season with a full arsenal of players at his disposal.

No names were listed on the Jazz injury report after a five-game preseason schedule.

Despite a full roster, the team hadn’t named a full starting five ahead of Wednesday’s debut.

Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and newcomer John Collins are expected to start in the frontcourt, while the battle for the two guard spots remained unclear after the preseason.

Jordan Clarkson is a favorite to start at one of the open positions, while Kris Dunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, Collin Sexton, and Keyonte George all vied for time during exhibition play.

Kings Slightly Banged Up For Season Opener

While the Jazz will have their full complement of players available to begin the season the Kings will be short on depth in the frontcourt.

After establishing an important role off the Kings bench last season, former Jazzman Trey Lyles has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Recently acquired wing Chris Duarte is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The Kings went 3-1 in four meetings with the Jazz last season.

How Can You Watch Jazz Vs. Kings?

The Jazz will face the Kings on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

