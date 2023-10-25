Five Texas Rangers Highlight Utah’s World Series Ties

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Many have a hard time thinking of Utah as a hotbed of baseball activity, but the Beehive state is well-represented in the 2023 World Series.

The National League’s Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the American League’s Texas Rangers in the 119th fall classic

RELATED: 2016 World Series Hero Keeping Dream Alive In Minors

From low-level minor league stops with the Ogden Raptors and Orem Owlz, to the doorstep of the big leagues with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, professional baseball is alive and well in the Beehive State.

With Big League Utah aiming to bring an expansion Major League Baseball team to the state, we celebrate the World Series participants whose baseball career has taken them through the state.

RELATED: Long-Shot World Series: Diamondbacks Vs Rangers Is Fall Classic Few Saw Coming

Texas Rangers

The Rangers, one of six franchises to never win a World Series, advanced to its third fall classic after beating MLB’s modern-day version of Goliath, the Houston Astros, in a seven-game classic. Texas finished the regular with a 90-72 record, tied with the Astros for the AL West Division lead.

Nathan Eovaldi – Starting Pitcher

Before becoming a two-time All-Star and 2018 World Series hero for the Boston Red Sox, Eovaldi was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008. That summer, Eovaldi made one appearance, throwing 2.2 innings for the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League. In 2010, Eovaldi was back in Ogden to make one start for the Raptors. He picked up the win in a five-inning appearance.

In his first season with the Rangers after signing as a free agent, Eovaldi went 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA.

Andrew Heaney – Starting Pitcher

Now in his tenth MLB season, Heaney was originally a 2012 first-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins. After being traded twice in the same day during the 2014 off-season, Heaney ended up in the Los Angeles Angels organization where he was assigned to pitch for the Salt Lake Bees. He would go on to make 15 starts for Salt Lake in 2015, pitching to a 4.71 ERA in 78.1 innings.

Heaney spent seven seasons in the Angels organization, making three stops with the Bees between 2015 and 2019. Combined, Heaney started 18 games in a Salt Lake uniform.

Heaney finished with a 10-6 record and 4.15 ERA in the 2023 regular season.

RELATED: Salt Lake Bees Break Ground On South Jordan Ballpark Site

Josh Sborz – Relief Pitcher

Sborz became an important piece of the Rangers bullpen in his fifth MLB season. Drafted out of the University of Virginia by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, Sborz appeared in two games, starting one for Ogden in 2015. He threw four innings, struck out four, walked four, and allowed two earned runs with the Raptors.

Sborz finished the regular season with a 5.50 ERA in 52.1 innings across 44 appearances.

Corey Seager – Shortstop

Originally a first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2012, Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract to the Rangers starting shortstop as a free agent in 2022.

Before ever dreaming of a big-money free agent deal, Seager made his professional debut with the Ogden Raptors as an 18-year-old in 2012. In 46 games, Seager slashed .309/.383/.520 and flashed the All-Star potential he would eventually grow into. Seager finished his first summer of pro baseball with eight home runs, 33 runs batted in, and 54 hits.

A four-time MLB All-Star, former Rookie of the Year, and 2020 World Series champion, Seager batted .327 this season with 33 home runs and 96 RBI.

RELATED: How Does Rays Stadium Announcement Impact Big League Utah Plans?

Will Smith – Relief Pitcher

Looking for his third consecutive World Series title in 11 major league seasons, the one-time All-Star has made appearances with two Utah teams during his storied career.

After being a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2008, Smith started his pro career with 16 appearances for the Orem Owlz that summer. He finished the year with a 3.08 ERA and 8-2 record in 16 appearances and 73 innings.

In 2010, Smith was back in Utah but now with the Bees. As a 20-year-old, Smith made nine starts for Salt Lake. He left the Bees with a 2-4 record and 5.60 ERA in 53 innings of work.

Smith previously won the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and Houston Astros in 2022.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona is playing in its second World Series and first since 2001 when the Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees in an instant classic game seven. Arizona made the playoffs as the final wild card and bucked the odds by winning games six and seven in Philadelphia to overcome a 3-2 series deficit. The Diamondbacks finished the regular season with an 84-78 record, the lowest win total of any team to make the playoffs this season.

Despite not having a player from Utah on their roster, the Diamondbacks triple-A Reno Aces share the Pacific Coast League West division with the Salt Lake Bees. Reno won 14 of 18 games against the Bees this season and took five of six in their lone trip to Salt Lake back in April.

NLCS game seven starter Brandon Pfaadt struck out eight Bees and allowed three hits in seven shutout innings in a 3-1 Aces win on April 20. Pfaadt started three times against Salt Lake in 2022, totaling 20 innings and allowing 13 hits, six runs, and striking out 23 batters.

Game seven starting third baseman Emmanuel Rivera hit safely in all five of his starts against the Bees in that April 2023 series. Rivera piled up ten hits, one home run, five RBI, and scored six runs in the Aces series win.

Rangers Meet D-Backs in 119th World Series

Game One of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondback is scheduled for Friday, October 25 in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:03 p.m. (MT). The entirety of the 2023 World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

