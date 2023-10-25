One in critical condition following semitruck crash on US-6 in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK — A semitruck and car collided near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Center Street in Spanish Fork on Wednesday, sending one person to the hospital.

According to Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department, the crash was reported shortly after 2:20 p.m.

The driver of the semitruck was identified as a 36-year-old male. The driver of the passenger car was identified as a 50-year-old female. Two dogs were also in the car at the time of the collision.

The semitruck driver was uninjured, while the woman driving the passenger car was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition. One of the dogs in the car was killed.

The incident is still under investigation. Slaymaker stated the probable cause of the collision was a failure to yield on a left turn. Witnesses reported that the passenger car attempted to turn left off of U.S. 6 onto Center Street on a yellow light and was struck by the semi.

One westbound lane of U.S. 6 is closed. All eastbound lanes, as well as Center Street, are open.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.