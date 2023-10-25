How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Oregon Ducks
Oct 25, 2023, 3:18 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team returns home for a matchup against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.
How to watch Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks football game
The Utes host the Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, October 28.
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Oregon football game:
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah football game against Oregon will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Watch:
Television
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
KSL Sports Zone
A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.
Online
Mobile
