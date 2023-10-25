How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Oregon Ducks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team returns home for a matchup against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks football game

The Utes host the Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, October 28.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Oregon football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Oregon will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

Thinking about this 😌 pic.twitter.com/nyVoeP2ksl — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 25, 2023

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

