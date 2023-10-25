KSL Sports Rewind: 6A Football Tournament Bracketology

SALT LAKE CITY – As we head towards crunch time in the football playoffs in the state of Utah, KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions in the 6A classification.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions for the 6A football tournament.

For a full breakdown and to find out who they picked as the state champions, check out the video at the top of the story.

6A Football Predictions

Second Round

Westlake vs. American Fork

Litster: American Fork

Stewart: American Fork

Syracuse vs. Bingham

Litster: Bingham

Stewart: Bingham

Farmington vs. Skyridge

Litster: Skyridge

Stewart: Skyridge

Herriman vs. Pleasant Grove

Litster: Pleasant Grove

Stewart: Pleasant Grove

Layton vs. Corner Canyon

Litster: Corner Canyon

Stewart: Corner Canyon

Lone Peak vs. Mountain Ridge

Litster: Lone Peak

Stewart: Mountain Ridge

Riverton vs. Lehi

Litster: Lehi

Stewart: Lehi

Weber vs. Davis

Litster: Davis

Stewart: Davis

Quarterfinals

Bingham vs. American Fork

Litster: American Fork

Stewart: American Fork

Pleasant Grove vs. Skyridge

Litster: Skyridge

Stewart: Skyridge

Lone Peak vs. Corner Canyon

Litster: Corner Canyon

Mountain Ridge vs. Corner Canyon

Stewart: Corner Canyon

Davis vs. Lehi

Litster: Lehi

Stewart: Lehi

Semifinals

Skyridge vs. American Fork

Litster: American Fork

Stewart: American Fork

Lehi vs. Corner Canyon

Litster: Corner Canyon

Stewart: Corner Canyon

Championship

Corner Canyon vs. American Fork

Litster: Corner Canyon

Stewart: Corner Canyon

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Bingham High School, where the Miners will host the Syracuse Titans in the second round of the playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. MT on Friday, October 27. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

