KSL Sports Rewind: 5A Football Tournament Bracketology

SALT LAKE CITY – As we head towards crunch time in the football playoffs in the state of Utah, KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions in the 5A classification.

For a full breakdown and to find out who they picked as the state champions, check out the video at the top of the story.

5A Football Predictions

Second Round

Orem vs. Timpview

Litster: Timpview

Stewart: Timpview

Woods Cross vs. Brighton

Litster: Brighton

Stewart: Brighton

Maple Mountain vs. Box Elder

Litster: Box Elder

Stewart: Maple Mountain

West Jordan vs. Olympus

Litster: Olympus

Stewart: Olympus

East vs. Springville

Litster: Springville

Stewart: Springville

Bountiful vs. Granger

Litster: Bountiful

Stewart: Granger

Bonneville vs. Roy

Litster: Roy

Stewart: Roy

Alta vs. West

Litster: West

Stewart: West

Quarterfinals

Brighton vs. Timpview

Litster: Timpview

Stewart: Brighton

Olympus vs. Box Elder

Litster: Olympus

Olympus vs. Maple Mountain

Stewart: Olympus

Bountiful vs. Springville

Litster: Springville

Granger vs. Springville

Stewart: Springville

Roy vs. West

Litster: West

Stewart: West

Semifinals

Olympus vs. Timpview

Litster: Timpview

Olympus vs. Brighton

Stewart: Brighton

West vs. Springville

Litster: West

Stewart: West

Championship

West vs. Timpview

Litster: Timpview

West vs. Brighton

Stewart: Brighton

