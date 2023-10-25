On the Site:
KSL Sports Rewind: 5A Football Tournament Bracketology

Oct 25, 2023, 5:01 PM

Timpview vs. Maple Mountain 2023 Football

SALT LAKE CITY – As we head towards crunch time in the football playoffs in the state of Utah, KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions in the 5A classification.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions for the 5A football tournament.

For a full breakdown and to find out who they picked as the state champions, check out the video at the top of the story.

5A Football Predictions

Second Round

Orem vs. Timpview

Litster: Timpview
Stewart: Timpview

Woods Cross vs. Brighton

Litster: Brighton
Stewart: Brighton

Maple Mountain vs. Box Elder

Litster: Box Elder
Stewart: Maple Mountain

West Jordan vs. Olympus

Litster: Olympus
Stewart: Olympus

East vs. Springville

Litster: Springville
Stewart: Springville

Bountiful vs. Granger

Litster: Bountiful
Stewart: Granger

Bonneville vs. Roy

Litster: Roy
Stewart: Roy

Alta vs. West

Litster: West
Stewart: West

Quarterfinals

Brighton vs. Timpview

Litster: Timpview
Stewart: Brighton

Olympus vs. Box Elder

Litster: Olympus

Olympus vs. Maple Mountain

Stewart: Olympus

Bountiful vs. Springville 

Litster: Springville

Granger vs. Springville 

Stewart: Springville

Roy vs. West

Litster: West
Stewart: West

Semifinals

Olympus vs. Timpview

Litster: Timpview

Olympus vs. Brighton 

Stewart: Brighton

West vs. Springville 

Litster: West
Stewart: West

Championship

West vs. Timpview

Litster: Timpview

West vs. Brighton

Stewart: Brighton

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Bingham High School, where the Miners will host the Syracuse Titans in the second round of the playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. MT on Friday, October 27. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

