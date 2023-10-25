KSL Sports Rewind: 5A Football Tournament Bracketology
Oct 25, 2023, 5:01 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – As we head towards crunch time in the football playoffs in the state of Utah, KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions in the 5A classification.
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions for the 5A football tournament.
For a full breakdown and to find out who they picked as the state champions, check out the video at the top of the story.
5A Football Predictions
Second Round
Orem vs. Timpview
Litster: Timpview
Stewart: Timpview
Woods Cross vs. Brighton
Litster: Brighton
Stewart: Brighton
Maple Mountain vs. Box Elder
Litster: Box Elder
Stewart: Maple Mountain
West Jordan vs. Olympus
Litster: Olympus
Stewart: Olympus
East vs. Springville
Litster: Springville
Stewart: Springville
Bountiful vs. Granger
Litster: Bountiful
Stewart: Granger
Bonneville vs. Roy
Litster: Roy
Stewart: Roy
Alta vs. West
Litster: West
Stewart: West
Quarterfinals
Brighton vs. Timpview
Litster: Timpview
Stewart: Brighton
Olympus vs. Box Elder
Litster: Olympus
Olympus vs. Maple Mountain
Stewart: Olympus
Bountiful vs. Springville
Litster: Springville
Granger vs. Springville
Stewart: Springville
Roy vs. West
Litster: West
Stewart: West
Semifinals
Olympus vs. Timpview
Litster: Timpview
Olympus vs. Brighton
Stewart: Brighton
West vs. Springville
Litster: West
Stewart: West
Championship
West vs. Timpview
Litster: Timpview
West vs. Brighton
Stewart: Brighton
