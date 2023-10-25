Man used machete on skateboarder he thought was a fish, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of attacking a skateboarder with a machete because he allegedly thought the skateboarder was a fish, has been arrested.

Ryan Neil Davis, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.

According to a police booking affidavit, a man had been skateboarding on the sidewalk near 300 S. Main Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. As the man passed Davis, Davis “produced a large machete and swung it at the victim striking him on the left forearm causing a ½-inch laceration that will require stitches,” the affidavit states.

When questioned about the assault, Davis allegedly “stated that he was attempting to cause (the victim) harm because he thought the victim was a fish,” according to the affidavit.

The attack comes less than two months after Davis was convicted of three counts of attempted aggravated assault in 3rd District Court. In that case, he approached three fast-food employees and threatened them with a knife while demanding food, according to charging documents. He was given credit for 42 days he had already served in jail and was placed on two years probation.

Davis is also facing a charge in Salt Lake City Justice Court after allegedly making a threat of violence at a Salt Lake City gas station on July 20. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 6 in that case after he failed to show up to a court hearing, according to court records.