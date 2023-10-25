KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-4A Football Bracketology

SALT LAKE CITY – As we head towards crunch time in the football playoffs in the state of Utah, KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions in the 1A-4A classifications.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions for the 1A-4A football tournaments.

For a full breakdown and to find out who they picked as the state champions, check out the video at the top of the story.

4A Football Predictions

Second Round

Bear River vs. Sky View

Litster: Sky View

Stewart: Sky View

Salem Hills vs. Green Canyon

Litster: Green Canyon

Stewart: Salem Hills

Dixie vs. Park City

Litster: Park City

Stewart: Park City

Mountain Crest vs. Timpanogos

Litster: Timpanogos

Stewart: Timpanogos

Cedar vs. Crimson Cliffs

Litster: Crimson Cliffs

Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Desert Hills vs. Snow Canyon

Litster: Snow Canyon

Stewart: Snow Canyon

Payson vs. Provo

Litster: Provo

Stewart: Provo

Stansbury vs. Ridgeline

Litster: Ridgeline

Stewart: Ridgeline

Quarterfinals

Green Canyon vs. Sky View

Litster: Sky View

Salem Hills vs. Sky View

Stewart: Sky View

Timpanogos vs. Park City

Litster: Timpanogos

Stewart: Park City

Snow Canyon vs. Crimson Cliffs

Litster: Crimson Cliffs

Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Provo vs. Ridgeline

Litster: Provo

Stewart: Ridgeline

Semifinals

Timpanogos vs. Sky View

Litster: Sky View

Park City vs. Sky View

Stewart: Sky View

Provo vs. Crimson Cliffs

Litster: Crimson Cliffs

Ridgeline vs. Crimson Cliffs

Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Championship

Crimson Cliffs vs. Sky View

Litster: Crimson Cliffs

Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

3A Football Predictions

Quarterfinals

Ogden vs. Richfield

Litster: Richfield

Stewart: Richfield

Grantsville vs. Canyon View

Litster: Canyon View

Stewart: Canyon View

Manti vs. Juab

Litster: Manti

Stewart: Manti

Union vs. Morgan

Litster: Morgan

Stewart: Morgan

Semifinals

Canyon View vs. Richfield

Litster: Richfield

Stewart: Richfield

Manti vs. Morgan

Litster: Morgan

Stewart: Morgan

Championship

Morgan vs. Richfield

Litster: Morgan

Stewart: Morgan

2A Football Predictions

Quarterfinals

Judge Memorial vs. San Juan

Litster: San Juan

Stewart: San Juan

Summit Academy vs. Emery

Litster: Emery

Stewart: Summit Academy

Delta vs. South Summit

Litster: South Summit

Stewart: South Summit

Providence Hall vs. Layton Christian Academy

Litster: Layton Christian Academy

Stewart: Providence Hall

Semifinals

Emery vs. San Juan

Litster: San Juan

Summit Academy vs. San Juan

Stewart: San Juan

Layton Christian Academy vs. South Summit

Litster: Layton Christian Academy

Stewart: Layton Christian Academy

Championship

Layton Christian Academy vs. San Juan

Litster: San Juan

Stewart: San Juan

1A Football Predictions

Quarterfinals

Gunnison Valley vs. Beaver

Litster: Beaver

Stewart: Beaver

Millard vs. Kanab

Litster: Millard

Stewart: Kanab

Milford vs. Duchesne

Litster: Duchesne

Stewart: Duchesne

North Summit vs. Enterprise

Litster: Enterprise

Stewart: Enterprise

Semifinals

Millard vs. Beaver

Litster: Beaver

Kanab vs. Beaver

Stewart: Beaver

Duchesne vs. Enterprise

Litster: Duchesne

Stewart: Enterprise

Championship

Duchesne vs. Beaver

Litster: Beaver

Enterprise vs. Beaver

Stewart: Beaver

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Bingham High School, where the Miners will host the Syracuse Titans in the second round of the playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. MT on Friday, October 27. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

