KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-4A Football Bracketology
Oct 25, 2023, 5:03 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – As we head towards crunch time in the football playoffs in the state of Utah, KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions in the 1A-4A classifications.
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions for the 1A-4A football tournaments.
For a full breakdown and to find out who they picked as the state champions, check out the video at the top of the story.
4A Football Predictions
Second Round
Bear River vs. Sky View
Litster: Sky View
Stewart: Sky View
Salem Hills vs. Green Canyon
Litster: Green Canyon
Stewart: Salem Hills
Dixie vs. Park City
Litster: Park City
Stewart: Park City
Mountain Crest vs. Timpanogos
Litster: Timpanogos
Stewart: Timpanogos
Cedar vs. Crimson Cliffs
Litster: Crimson Cliffs
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs
Desert Hills vs. Snow Canyon
Litster: Snow Canyon
Stewart: Snow Canyon
Payson vs. Provo
Litster: Provo
Stewart: Provo
Stansbury vs. Ridgeline
Litster: Ridgeline
Stewart: Ridgeline
Quarterfinals
Green Canyon vs. Sky View
Litster: Sky View
Salem Hills vs. Sky View
Stewart: Sky View
Timpanogos vs. Park City
Litster: Timpanogos
Stewart: Park City
Snow Canyon vs. Crimson Cliffs
Litster: Crimson Cliffs
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs
Provo vs. Ridgeline
Litster: Provo
Stewart: Ridgeline
Semifinals
Timpanogos vs. Sky View
Litster: Sky View
Park City vs. Sky View
Stewart: Sky View
Provo vs. Crimson Cliffs
Litster: Crimson Cliffs
Ridgeline vs. Crimson Cliffs
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs
Championship
Crimson Cliffs vs. Sky View
Litster: Crimson Cliffs
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs
3A Football Predictions
Quarterfinals
Ogden vs. Richfield
Litster: Richfield
Stewart: Richfield
Grantsville vs. Canyon View
Litster: Canyon View
Stewart: Canyon View
Manti vs. Juab
Litster: Manti
Stewart: Manti
Union vs. Morgan
Litster: Morgan
Stewart: Morgan
Semifinals
Canyon View vs. Richfield
Litster: Richfield
Stewart: Richfield
Manti vs. Morgan
Litster: Morgan
Stewart: Morgan
Championship
Morgan vs. Richfield
Litster: Morgan
Stewart: Morgan
2A Football Predictions
Quarterfinals
Judge Memorial vs. San Juan
Litster: San Juan
Stewart: San Juan
Summit Academy vs. Emery
Litster: Emery
Stewart: Summit Academy
Delta vs. South Summit
Litster: South Summit
Stewart: South Summit
Providence Hall vs. Layton Christian Academy
Litster: Layton Christian Academy
Stewart: Providence Hall
Semifinals
Emery vs. San Juan
Litster: San Juan
Summit Academy vs. San Juan
Stewart: San Juan
Layton Christian Academy vs. South Summit
Litster: Layton Christian Academy
Stewart: Layton Christian Academy
Championship
Layton Christian Academy vs. San Juan
Litster: San Juan
Stewart: San Juan
1A Football Predictions
Quarterfinals
Gunnison Valley vs. Beaver
Litster: Beaver
Stewart: Beaver
Millard vs. Kanab
Litster: Millard
Stewart: Kanab
Milford vs. Duchesne
Litster: Duchesne
Stewart: Duchesne
North Summit vs. Enterprise
Litster: Enterprise
Stewart: Enterprise
Semifinals
Millard vs. Beaver
Litster: Beaver
Kanab vs. Beaver
Stewart: Beaver
Duchesne vs. Enterprise
Litster: Duchesne
Stewart: Enterprise
Championship
Duchesne vs. Beaver
Litster: Beaver
Enterprise vs. Beaver
Stewart: Beaver
About KSL Sports Rewind
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.
KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.
Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.
Game Night Live
Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.
Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.
Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.
Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.
The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Bingham High School, where the Miners will host the Syracuse Titans in the second round of the playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. MT on Friday, October 27. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.