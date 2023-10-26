Utah’s Sione Vaki Earns Second Paul Hornung Player Of Week

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second straight week, Utah safety Sione Vaki was named the Paul Hornung Player of the Week.

The Paul Hornung Award is given to the most versatile player in college football.

Back ✌️ back. Sione Vaki has been awarded as the Paul Hornung Player of the Week, given to the nation’s most versatile player 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZX417ZJbIo — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 24, 2023

After Utes running backs Micah Bernard and Chris Curry went down with season-ending injuries, Vaki stepped in at halfback for Utah.

Against Cal, Vaki posted 15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Trojans, Vaki was Utah’s leading receiver. He recorded 5 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Thinking about this 😌 pic.twitter.com/nyVoeP2ksl — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 25, 2023

Vaki added two tackles against USC.

However, while Vaki has quietly been good for Utah on defense, he’s made an explosive impact for the Utes on offense the past two games going back to his high school roots.

