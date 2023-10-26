On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Collin Sexton Runs Break, Gives Utah Jazz First Lead With Dunk

Oct 25, 2023, 7:40 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Collin Sexton - Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY – After Utah went down early, the Jazz fought back and took their first lead of the season off of a Collin Sexton dunk.

The flush gave Sexton his first points of the year.

Sexton subbed in and provided some instant offense for a Jazz team going through first-game jitters.

Talen Horton-Tucker, who earned the starting guard spot, opened the game with six quick points on two shots from range.

This included the first basket for the Jazz in its 50th anniversary season.

The dunk gave Utah an 18-17 lead over Sacramento.

How Did Talen Horton-Tucker Win Starting Job For Jazz?

After much discussion throughout the offseason about who would win the job, Talen Horton-Tucker will be starting for the Utah Jazz in their season opener.

Coach Will Hardy announced the decision during his pregame availability as the Jazz prepared to take on the Sacramento Kings to tip off their 50th season.

Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler will join Horton-Tucker in the Jazz starting lineup.

During Jazz training camp Hardy compared the Jazz guard depth to the “Hunger Games” — a battle royal to earn minutes in the team’s rotation.

Though the Jazz’s coach waited until opening night to officially name Horton-Tucker the starter, there were signs throughout the preseason that the 22-year-old had a leg-up on the job.

Horton-Tucker was the only Jazz guard to start all five preseason games, and was the team’s second-leading minute-getter.

In nearly 22 minutes a night, the Iowa State product averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three.

Despite his strong offensive numbers, it’s on the defensive end where the Jazz coaching staff wants see Horton-Tucker shine.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Rides In On Harley, Says Coaching Passion Is At All-Time High

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham made a statement rolling into the Pat McAfee Show on his Harley.

20 minutes ago

Gondola rendering...

Mariah Maynes

2034 Olympics won’t impact approval of gondola, says Mayor Wilson

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said she does not think the 2034 Olympics will impact UDOT’s approval of a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Wide Receiver To Be College Gameday Celebrity Guest Picker

The ESPN College Gameday picker for Utah vs. Oregon has been announced and it comes in the form of all-time Utah receiver Steve Smith Jr.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Addresses Next Season On Pat McAfee Show

Utah quarterback Cam Rising made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about the situation surrounding his knee and his future.

1 hour ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9 in Inglewood, Califo...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Taylor Swift releases ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ 

Straight out of your “wildest dreams,” Taylor Swift has finally released “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising Reveals This Year’s Hand Painted Helmet

Utah football rolled out their annual hand-painted helmets with this year's theme centered around the MUSS.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Collin Sexton Runs Break, Gives Utah Jazz First Lead With Dunk