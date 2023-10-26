Utah Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Skies For Block Off Of Backboard

SALT LAKE CITY – Talen Horton-Tucker showed Sacramento that even fast break layups aren’t easy in the NBA as he rose up for a block off of the backboard.

Horton-Tucker added a block to his six first-quarter points.

Horton-Tucker made two threes in the first quarter.

This included the first points for the Utah Jazz in the 2023-2024 season.

Utah temporarily held a lead in the first quarter but the Kings came back to regain the advantage.

Halfway through the second quarter, Sacramento led Utah, 51-40.

How Did Talen Horton-Tucker Win Starting Job For Jazz?

After much discussion throughout the offseason about who would win the job, Talen Horton-Tucker will be starting for the Utah Jazz in their season opener.

Coach Will Hardy announced the decision during his pregame availability as the Jazz prepared to take on the Sacramento Kings to tip off their 50th season.

Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler will join Horton-Tucker in the Jazz starting lineup.

During Jazz training camp Hardy compared the Jazz guard depth to the “Hunger Games” — a battle royal to earn minutes in the team’s rotation.

Though the Jazz’s coach waited until opening night to officially name Horton-Tucker the starter, there were signs throughout the preseason that the 22-year-old had a leg-up on the job.

Horton-Tucker was the only Jazz guard to start all five preseason games, and was the team’s second-leading minute-getter.

The @utahjazz starting lineup: G: Talen Horton-Tucker

G: Jordan Clarkson

F: Lauri Markkanen

F: John Collins

In nearly 22 minutes a night, the Iowa State product averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three.

Despite his strong offensive numbers, it’s on the defensive end where the Jazz coaching staff wants see Horton-Tucker shine.

