Pedestrian killed in downtown SLC hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday evening, Salt Lake City police reported.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police said they were responding at 700 South and State Street. Police said later that a sergeant happened to be in the area and immediately responded at the time of the crash.

When the officer got there, he found community members trying to save the victim.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they were responding with their major crash team and expected road closures to ensue for the next few hours. At approximately 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, police announced the woman died during transportation to the hospital.

Police said there were multiple witnesses to the crash.

Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown issued a statement after the crash:

We have witnessed an alarming number of deadly hit and run crashes in the past two weeks. I want to make it unequivocally clear — this behavior is unacceptable. I strongly urge the drivers involved in these recent crashes to turn themselves in. These tragedies have left lasting scars on families, and your cooperation is not just a legal obligation but a moral one.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.