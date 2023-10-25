On the Site:
Kings Hot Shooting Sinks Jazz In Season Opener

Oct 25, 2023, 9:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were thoroughly dominated by the Sacramento Kings in their season opener, falling 130-114 at home.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes scored 27 points in the first half, and finished the game with 33 points to lead all scorers.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points and six assists.

First Quarter

The Jazz allowed the Kings to open the game on a 7-0 run before new starter Talen Horton-Tucker knocked down a three to break the scoring drought.

After their slow start, the Jazz knotted the game up at 20, but saw the Kings close the quarter on a 12-4 run.

Jazz shot just 35 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three to open the game.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Kings 32-24.

Second Quarter

Kings opened the second quarter on fire knocking down 8-14 from deep to give them 13 made threes at the half.

Barnes was a perfect 5-5 from downtown and led all scores with 27 points.

The Jazz were led by John Collins who had 11.

At the break, the Jazz trailed Sacramento 72-58.

Third Quarter

The Kings hot shooting continued in the third, connecting on 5-11 to improve their total to 18 makes on just 40 attempts.

The Jazz meanwhile made just six threes over the first 36 minutes of the game.

Barnes led all scorers with 28 points, while Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 18.

After three the Jazz trailed the Kings 105-87.

Fourth Quarter

Jazz coach Will Hardy toyed with his first half rotations early in the fourth quarter, but the results were largely the same.

The Jazz shrunk the deficit to as few as 13 midway through the quarter, but that was as close as the score got.

Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points while Barnes scored 33 to pace the Kings.

The Jazz fell XXX-XXX.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

 

