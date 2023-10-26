One man dead after shooting in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers responded to the area of 2256 S. 1100 East before 2:30 a.m. and found the man with critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooter remained on scene and there is no threat to the community. Detectives with the department’s homicide squad are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

“We did recover the firearm that was used, so there’s no threat to the public,” said SLCPD Detective Michael Ruff. “The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.”

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call police at 801-799-3000.