One woman killed in Spanish Fork Canyon crash

SPANISH FORK — One woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a crash that temporarily closed part of U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved a FedEx box truck and an SUV near milepost 185, about 1 mile north of Diamond Fork Canyon Road. Roden said the SUV was traveling westbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the box truck head-on.

The woman who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was driving the FedEx truck was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

State troopers closed U.S. 6 at the mouth of the canyon and Thistle Junction. The road reopened late Thursday morning but drivers should expect heavy delays in the area throughout the afternoon.

Heavy rain was falling in the area throughout the morning as a cold front moved in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing valley rain and mountain snow to northern Utah.