On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Daylight Saving Time may create a literal headache for you. Here’s why

Oct 26, 2023, 10:42 AM

The time change can have a big impact on the body, Dr. Rajkumar Dasgupta said. Mandatory Credit: Ca...

The time change can have a big impact on the body, Dr. Rajkumar Dasgupta said. Mandatory Credit: Catherine McQueen/Moment RF/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MADELINE HOLCOMBE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — When the clock is set back, does your world get turned a little upside down?

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 5, moving the clocks in most US states back an hour – and that is no small thing for our health, according to Dr. Rajkumar Dasgupta, associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

He shares what to do for your health during the time change and how to soften the blow.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: What kinds of health problems do you anticipate when the time changes?

Dr. Rajkumar Dasgupta: Daylight Saving Time ends soon, and while most of us welcome the extra hour of sleep, for some people the time change literally causes headaches.

The end of Daylight Saving Time is typically a trigger for cluster headaches. Cluster headache attacks can occur every day for six to eight weeks and then go away in a cluster cycle. The theory is that you can actually trigger a cycle by switching the time with Daylight Saving Time.

The connection between the time change and cluster headaches is that the portion of the brain that is also the generator for cluster headaches is also the portion of the brain that manages our circadian rhythms, which is located in the hypothalamus.

Also, a lot of migraine sufferers usually will have a little bit of sleep deprivation, or their sleep is affected by this change, so they’ll see an increase in headache frequency during that period.

CNN: Why does Daylight Saving Time have such an impact?

Dasgupta: Despite being a seemingly small shift, DST can significantly impact our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep-wake cycle.

Sleep is very individualized. Not everyone’s going to be equally affected by the change in our circadian rhythm. It’s important to realize that it’s not just Daylight Saving (Time) changes that can trigger these attacks, even changing time zones can trigger cluster headaches.

CNN: Should we worry about getting depressed as it gets darker out?

Dasgupta: The end of Daylight Saving Time brings about reduced light and shorter fall and winter days – and this change may increase Seasonal Affective Disorder, a type of depression triggered by the changing of the seasons and waning daylight.

It’s well documented that (the time change) does not directly cause mental health conditions, but it definitely can really do a number on people with preexisting conditions.

I don’t want anyone to feel that they need to suffer or they need to actually live with their mood not going in the right direction. If you notice a shift in your mental health, particularly if it affects your quality of life, always contact a healthcare provider.

CNN: Are there any populations who should be more mindful of the time change?

Dasgupta: Individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia are particularly vulnerable to sleep disturbances, and the disruption caused by DST can exacerbate their symptoms.

These individuals often experience disrupted sleep-wake cycles due to cognitive impairments, leading to irregular sleep patterns and daytime drowsiness.

The connection between Daylight Saving Time and sleep disturbances in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia is particularly concerning, as sleep plays a vital role in cognitive function and memory consolidation. Sleep disturbances can exacerbate the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s and dementia, making it even more difficult for individuals to perform daily activities and maintain independence.

CNN: What can we do for people who are more vulnerable?

Dasgupta: I would say just being aware of these things. Of course, when you have poor quality and quantity sleep, it can predispose you to things like falls — and we never want anyone to fall.

Be more cognizant around that time. If you are a primary caregiver or just someone who’s visiting a loved one who has Alzheimer’s, be aware of these things.

CNN: How can we protect ourselves from the impact of the time change?

Dasgupta: That’s going to be slowly adjusting your schedule, doing things that will maybe help out that transition. Getting exercise, spending time outside in the morning, and light therapy can be helpful strategies during the fall and winter.

I think it’s also very important that people – specifically talking about migraines, it’s just unfortunate that this is one of the triggers – twice a year have your medications ready.

No matter what we’re talking about, whether it’s your mood or your headache, if you notice that you’re getting a worsening headache, it’s not stopping, the usual medications are not working, go to your healthcare provider right away.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9 in Inglewood, Califo...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Taylor Swift releases ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ 

Straight out of your “wildest dreams,” Taylor Swift has finally released “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

1 hour ago

The US carried out airstrikes targeting two facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in eastern...

Oren Liebermann, Haley Britzky and Natasha Bertrand, CNN

US strikes 2 facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in Syria

The US carried out airstrikes targeting two facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria on Thursday.

3 hours ago

FILE - Rod Sommer stands in a partitioned booth and fills out his ballot during early in-person vot...

Associated Press

Power to the people? Only half have the right to propose and pass laws

About 165 million people live in 25 states with active citizen initiative or referendum provisions, which let residents bypass the legislature to amend the constitution or enact laws about167 million people live in 25 other states where such direct democracy is not currently an option.

3 hours ago

Law enforcement officers search outside the home of Robert Card's father and brother in Bowdoin, Ma...

Aya Elamroussi and Holly Yan, CNN

Hundreds of tips pour in about the Maine massacre, but the gunman still at large

Investigators searching for mass shooting suspect Robert Card have received more than 530 tips from the public.

4 hours ago

Robert Card...

Dakin Andone, CNN

Law enforcement could face these challenges in their hunt for the Lewiston shooting suspect

Numerous agencies have descended upon southern Maine to search for a man accused of killing 18 people in two mass shootings Wednesday, and there are several aspects to his background that could make the effort to find him both challenging and dangerous, law enforcement experts told CNN.

7 hours ago

FILE - Border Patrol station in Harlingen, Texas. (David Pike/Valley Morning Star via AP, File)Cred...

JULIE WATSON, The Associated Press

US government says it plans to go after legal goods tied to illegal fentanyl trade in new strategy

As overdose deaths continue at a record pace, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a new government-wide strategy Thursday involving scores of agencies that will target the precursor materials used by traffickers to make fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Daylight Saving Time may create a literal headache for you. Here’s why