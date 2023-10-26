On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Texas Officially Names Starting Quarterback For BYU Game

Oct 26, 2023, 12:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian officially announced on Thursday who will start at quarterback for the Longhorns against BYU.

No surprise, redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy is getting the nod to start at quarterback for Quinn Ewers, who is out with a shoulder injury.

“I think naturally all the players know, ‘Hey, Maalik’s making his first career start. We need to play well around him.’ That’s natural for anybody. There’s going to be some excitement in his bones and his veins to want to go out and play good. Let’s make sure we play well around him.”

Maalik Murphy will be the Texas starting quarterback against BYU

Murphy is 6-foot-5, 238 pounds out of Inglewood, California. Coming out of Junipero Serra High School, Murphy was a four-star prospect and No. 179 in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2022.

He will be making his first career start.

Arch Manning appearance?

There was speculation about what Texas would do at quarterback when Sarkisian said earlier this week the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, Arch Manning would also get first-team quarterback reps with Murphy.

Sarkisian didn’t rule out the idea of getting some snaps to Manning in the game.

“Maalik’s going to start the game and go play this game. I haven’t made a decision if I’m going to get Arch in there or not. We have discussed that some. Because I do think there’s some valuable experience for him in that. But I have to make sure that it is in the best interest of the team.”

BYU football is getting used to backup quarterbacks

BYU is entering its third consecutive week against a Big 12 opponent with a backup quarterback. The Cougars had success shutting down true freshman Jake Strong at Texas Tech. But they allowed a career day to redshirt freshman Josh Hoover from TCU two weeks ago.

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill wants to continue with business as usual.

“We’ve got to anticipate that the backup quarterback plays better than the starter. He’s got elite talent around him. They’ve got a great run game; they got a great throwing game. We’ve got to do some things, obviously, to try to confuse them in the run game and the throw game. This is business as usual. We need to just handle our business first and foremost. It doesn’t really matter who’s the quarterback out there. We’ve got to expect they’re going to play their best.”

BYU vs. No. 7 Texas

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Location: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Player Development Headlines Kyle Whittingham’s Success At Utah

Kyle Whittingham is earning high praise from the national media as the longest-tenured coach in the Pac-12 conference.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Rides In On Harley, Says Coaching Passion Is At All-Time High

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham made a statement rolling into the Pat McAfee Show on his Harley.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Wide Receiver To Be College Gameday Celebrity Guest Picker

The ESPN College Gameday picker for Utah vs. Oregon has been announced and it comes in the form of all-time Utah receiver Steve Smith Jr.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Addresses Next Season On Pat McAfee Show

Utah quarterback Cam Rising made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about the situation surrounding his knee and his future.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising Reveals This Year’s Hand Painted Helmet

Utah football rolled out their annual hand-painted helmets with this year's theme centered around the MUSS.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Keeping BYU Loose Entering Big Stage At No. 7 Texas

BYU's starting quarterback staying in his element as he prepares for the Longhorns.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Texas Officially Names Starting Quarterback For BYU Game