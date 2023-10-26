What we know so far about the mass shooting in Maine
Oct 26, 2023, 1:45 PM
(Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Straight out of your “wildest dreams,” Taylor Swift has finally released “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”
1 hour ago
The US carried out airstrikes targeting two facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria on Thursday.
2 hours ago
About 165 million people live in 25 states with active citizen initiative or referendum provisions, which let residents bypass the legislature to amend the constitution or enact laws about167 million people live in 25 other states where such direct democracy is not currently an option.
3 hours ago
Investigators searching for mass shooting suspect Robert Card have received more than 530 tips from the public.
3 hours ago
Numerous agencies have descended upon southern Maine to search for a man accused of killing 18 people in two mass shootings Wednesday, and there are several aspects to his background that could make the effort to find him both challenging and dangerous, law enforcement experts told CNN.
6 hours ago
As overdose deaths continue at a record pace, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a new government-wide strategy Thursday involving scores of agencies that will target the precursor materials used by traffickers to make fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.
17 hours ago
