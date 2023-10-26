On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

What we know so far about the mass shooting in Maine

Oct 26, 2023, 1:45 PM

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentifie...

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified gunman points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Army reservist fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night. A massive search for 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin was underway. The shooting in the state’s second-largest city is the 36th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The database includes every mass killing since 2006 from all weapons in which four or more people, excluding the offender, were killed within a 24-hour time frame.

Here’s what we know about the suspect and where the shooting happened:

WHO IS THE SUSPECT?

A murder warrant is out for the arrest of 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine, in the attack in Lewiston that left 18 people dead and 13 people injured.

Maine State Police say Card is wanted on eight counts of murder. Ten victims remain unidentified. As more victims are identified, the counts against Card will probably grow to 18, Maine State Police Col. William Ross said.

Card, still at large, was considered armed and dangerous, police said. A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press that Card was an Army reservist who had been taken by police for an evaluation after military officials became concerned that he was acting erratically in mid-July.

The official said commanders in the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment became concerned about Card’s behavior while the unit was training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.

The official said military commanders became concerned about Card’s safety and asked for the police to be called. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss information about the incident and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

WHERE DID THE SHOOTING TAKE PLACE?

Lewiston Police said the shooting took place on Wednesday evening at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away. A number of parents and children were at Sparetime as part of a children’s bowling league.

The bowling alley is about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the Bates College campus, on the outskirts of downtown, and offers traditional tenpin bowling and candlepin, a variant found in New England.

Lewiston is the second-largest city in Maine with a population of 37,000.

Maine has a longstanding culture of gun ownership tied to traditions of hunting and sport shooting. The state doesn’t require permits to carry guns.

The death toll was staggering for a state that in 2022 had 29 homicides the entire year.

WHAT IS THE AFTERMATH?

Authorities launched a massive search for Card on land and water. The Coast Guard sent out a patrol boat Thursday morning along the Kennebec River but after hours of searching, they found nothing out of the ordinary, according to Chief Petty Officer Ryan Smith.

The Canada Border Services Agency has issued an “armed and dangerous” alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border, warning them to be on the lookout for Card.

Maine public safety authorities issued an alert on Thursday afternoon extending a shelter-in-place order for Androscoggin County and Northern Sagadahoc County. Maine Emergency Management Agency called on residents to make sure homes and vehicles were secured.

Maine’s largest city, Portland, closed its public buildings.

Central Maine Healthcare said Thursday it was closing all physician offices in Lewiston and six surrounding communities for the day. All elective surgery was canceled at Central Maine Medical Center.

President Biden has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday.

___

Associated Press writer Lolita Baldor contributed to this report from Washington.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9 in Inglewood, Califo...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Taylor Swift releases ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ 

Straight out of your “wildest dreams,” Taylor Swift has finally released “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

1 hour ago

The US carried out airstrikes targeting two facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in eastern...

Oren Liebermann, Haley Britzky and Natasha Bertrand, CNN

US strikes 2 facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in Syria

The US carried out airstrikes targeting two facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria on Thursday.

2 hours ago

FILE - Rod Sommer stands in a partitioned booth and fills out his ballot during early in-person vot...

Associated Press

Power to the people? Only half have the right to propose and pass laws

About 165 million people live in 25 states with active citizen initiative or referendum provisions, which let residents bypass the legislature to amend the constitution or enact laws about167 million people live in 25 other states where such direct democracy is not currently an option.

3 hours ago

Law enforcement officers search outside the home of Robert Card's father and brother in Bowdoin, Ma...

Aya Elamroussi and Holly Yan, CNN

Hundreds of tips pour in about the Maine massacre, but the gunman still at large

Investigators searching for mass shooting suspect Robert Card have received more than 530 tips from the public.

3 hours ago

Robert Card...

Dakin Andone, CNN

Law enforcement could face these challenges in their hunt for the Lewiston shooting suspect

Numerous agencies have descended upon southern Maine to search for a man accused of killing 18 people in two mass shootings Wednesday, and there are several aspects to his background that could make the effort to find him both challenging and dangerous, law enforcement experts told CNN.

6 hours ago

FILE - Border Patrol station in Harlingen, Texas. (David Pike/Valley Morning Star via AP, File)Cred...

JULIE WATSON, The Associated Press

US government says it plans to go after legal goods tied to illegal fentanyl trade in new strategy

As overdose deaths continue at a record pace, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a new government-wide strategy Thursday involving scores of agencies that will target the precursor materials used by traffickers to make fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

What we know so far about the mass shooting in Maine