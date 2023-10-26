On the Site:
Texas Tech Coach Defends Players In ‘Spitgate 2023’ Against BYU

Oct 26, 2023

PROVO, Utah – The BYU/Texas Tech spitting incident rages on from Lubbock, Texas.

If you need a refresher, last week, during the first half of BYU’s 27-14 win over Texas Tech, Red Raider TE Jayden York was ejected for spitting on BYU DE Tyler Batty.

Following the game in the postgame press conference, Batty said that a second Texas Tech player spit on him after the conclusion of the game’s final snap.

Texas Tech spit incident at BYU

On Wednesday, the story resurfaced again as Texas Tech continued through a bye week. Tech head coach Joey McGuire was asked about the spitting incident with York and was asked what conclusions he’s drawn from the incident. McGuire referred to it as “Spitgate 2023.”

“So two things, Jayden York said that he did not do it. I’ve seen every video, TV copy, I’d ask y’all to go back and review the TV copy,” McGuire said. “…I think if I spit in your face, there would be a reaction and the reaction is you either wipe it off or you hit me in the mouth. So go back and watch the TV copy and see if what everybody believes. Just go watch the TV copy. It’s nothing against the officials, it’s nothing against 92, nothing against Jayden York; they slow it down. Go watch the TV copy, just as a logical human being, the conclusions you’d draw. My guys both say they didn’t do it.”

Another BYU football player says he was spit on

Then on Thursday, BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard saw the social media clip from Lubbock Avalanche Journal’s Don Williams and added that York also spit on him.

Heckard shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter), “He spit on me early in the game, it’s on film too!”

The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week then reposted a tweet involving video of the alleged spitting from York toward Heckard. The video was from BYUtv’s Jarom Jordan.

BYU continues its preparations for taking on Texas this Saturday in Austin. Texas Tech will be back in action next Thursday when they host TCU on November 2.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

