Layton man pleads guilty to killing wife, in-laws

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton man accused of killing his wife and in-laws on May 18 has pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder.

According to court documents, Jeremy Bailey, 34, shot and killed his wife, 36-year-old Anastasia Stevens in their bedroom. He then exited the room and shot Anastasia’s stepmother, 61-year-old Becky Stevens, and then shot and killed 73-year-old Donald Stevens, Anastasia’s father.

Bailey also killed four family dogs.

The three relatives were found dead in the home after Bailey called 9-1-1 and reported he had killed his wife, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, and he wanted to turn himself in.

Police stayed on the phone with Bailey until he exited the house and they took him into custody.

Bailey entered a plea deal Thursday from the Davis County Jail. As part of that plea deal, the State agreed to dismiss all remaining charges against Bailey.

Previously, Bailey had been charged with two counts of firing a gun causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; and three counts of torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony.

Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 12.