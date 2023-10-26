Fire at SLC duplex under control, fire department says

SALT LAKE CITY — No injuries were sustained in a fire at a Salt Lake City duplex Thursday. The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a duplex at 375 E. 800 S.

SLCFD Captain Shaun Mumeday said multiple calls reporting the fire were received around 2:17 p.m. Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames.

The seven residents and their pets were evacuated and the Red Cross is helping them find alternative housing, Mumeday said.

The blaze was largely contained to the front porch but did reach the interior. Damage to the front of the house was significant.

The Salt Lake City Police Department enforced road closures while the fire was being investigated. Traffic is closed on 800 S. between 300 E. and 400 E., and on 400 E. southbound at 800 S.

Multiple fire investigators are working the scene, Mumeday said. He estimated it would take at least a few days and possibly weeks to identify a cause.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.