Harrisville Walmart employee removed from under car and transported to hospital

HARRISVILLE — A woman was transported to the hospital for traumatic cardiac arrest after fire crews had to lift a car off her Thursday.

According to Dennis Moore, the Assistant Chief with Harrisville Police, first responders received a call about a woman hit by a car at the Harrisville Walmart on 534 N Harrisville Rd.

Moore said a female employee was cleaning the fuel tank access points, next to the fuel pumps when a driver who had finished filling up, left by making a sharp right turn, hitting the employee.

The woman was wearing a yellow safety vest but Moore said it could have been hard to see the woman when she’s down there cleaning.

When fire crews arrived, they found the woman pinned under the vehicle. Fire crews lifted the car to get her out and initiated CPR.

The woman was stabilized at a local hospital.

Moore said it was an “unfortunate accident” and that they don’t believe the driver was impaired in any way.

The Walmart is currently closed but will be reopening tomorrow.

Moore said they’ve had a lot of auto-pedestrian accidents in the last few months and urged drivers to be extra cautious and pay attention.