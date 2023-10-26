Jazz Look For First Win Of Season Against Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to get their first win of the season on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz fell 130-114 to the Sacramento Kings in the season opener on Wednesday after a rough defensive performance.

The Clippers opened the season with a 123-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jazz Struggle In Season Opening Loss

The Jazz were largely uncompetitive in their home loss to the Kings to open the season.

A De’Aaron Fox three-pointer two minutes into the second half extended the Kings lead to 12, and the Jazz never closed the gap to fewer than double digits.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while John Collins added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jazz allowed the Kings to shoot 19-51 from the three-point line while making just nine threes of their own.

Clippers Beat Blazers To Open Season

Though the final score may not show it, the Clippers thoroughly dismantled the Trail Blazers in their season opener Wednesday.

The Clippers led the Blazers 67-47 at the half, and extended their lead to 26 before resting their starters for most of the fourth quarter.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 50 points on 20-34 shooting, while Ivica Zubac added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jazz and Clippers split their two preseason matches in Hawaii and Seattle.

Where Can You Watch The Jazz And Clippers?

The Jazz will face the Clippers on Friday at 7:30 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

