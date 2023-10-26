On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

College GameDay, Oregon Vs. Utah Weather Forecast

Oct 26, 2023, 4:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – No. 13 Utah football will be welcoming in ESPN’s College GameDay for the fifth time on Saturday as they prepare to host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and the weather will be very fall-ish.

KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank gave us the rundown of what to expect weather-wise for all of the fun and festivities of College GameDay and the big game later in the afternoon.

Hint: you’re going to want to be prepared to bundle up.

Kevin Eubank’s College GameDay & Oregon Vs. Utah Forecast

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Salt Lake City for the Oregon versus Utah game, and it is going to be chilly.

Anyone waiting overnight or getting up early is going to experience partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s so be sure to bundle up!

We will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, and they will stick around until about noon.

By game time we will have mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will only in the 40s.

Whether you’re headed to GameDay, or just heading to the game…make sure you bundle up to stay warm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

It’s Been A While Since Utah Hosted A Cold College GameDay

The Utes have mostly been blessed with pleasant, mild weather when College GameDay has come to town, but this weekend looks like it will be a tad different.

Despite being an early November game, Utah’s second College GameDay experience in 2010 was an unseasonably warm one with temperatures in the 70s.

2015 and 2016 both boasted very mild, typical temperatures for October in Utah while the Utes’ first College GameDay experience at the end of November was exactly what you would expect for that time of year- cooler.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Player Development Headlines Kyle Whittingham’s Success At Utah

Kyle Whittingham is earning high praise from the national media as the longest-tenured coach in the Pac-12 conference.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Rides In On Harley, Says Coaching Passion Is At All-Time High

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham made a statement rolling into the Pat McAfee Show on his Harley.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Wide Receiver To Be College Gameday Celebrity Guest Picker

The ESPN College Gameday picker for Utah vs. Oregon has been announced and it comes in the form of all-time Utah receiver Steve Smith Jr.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Addresses Next Season On Pat McAfee Show

Utah quarterback Cam Rising made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about the situation surrounding his knee and his future.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising Reveals This Year’s Hand Painted Helmet

Utah football rolled out their annual hand-painted helmets with this year's theme centered around the MUSS.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Keeping BYU Loose Entering Big Stage At No. 7 Texas

BYU's starting quarterback staying in his element as he prepares for the Longhorns.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

College GameDay, Oregon Vs. Utah Weather Forecast