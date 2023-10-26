College GameDay, Oregon Vs. Utah Weather Forecast

SALT LAKE CITY – No. 13 Utah football will be welcoming in ESPN’s College GameDay for the fifth time on Saturday as they prepare to host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and the weather will be very fall-ish.

KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank gave us the rundown of what to expect weather-wise for all of the fun and festivities of College GameDay and the big game later in the afternoon.

Hint: you’re going to want to be prepared to bundle up.

Kevin Eubank’s College GameDay & Oregon Vs. Utah Forecast

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Salt Lake City for the Oregon versus Utah game, and it is going to be chilly.

Anyone waiting overnight or getting up early is going to experience partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s so be sure to bundle up!

We will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, and they will stick around until about noon.

By game time we will have mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will only in the 40s.

Whether you’re headed to GameDay, or just heading to the game…make sure you bundle up to stay warm.

It’s Been A While Since Utah Hosted A Cold College GameDay

The Utes have mostly been blessed with pleasant, mild weather when College GameDay has come to town, but this weekend looks like it will be a tad different.

Despite being an early November game, Utah’s second College GameDay experience in 2010 was an unseasonably warm one with temperatures in the 70s.

2015 and 2016 both boasted very mild, typical temperatures for October in Utah while the Utes’ first College GameDay experience at the end of November was exactly what you would expect for that time of year- cooler.

