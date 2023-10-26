On the Site:
Ten Years Later: BYU Fans Remember Wild Weather Storm Before Texas Win

Oct 26, 2023, 4:50 PM

BYU Football, Texas, Weather Delay 2013

PROVO, Utah – BYU football fans would love to see the Cougars upset a nationally-ranked Texas team this Saturday as they did in 2013 in Provo.

Ten years ago, BYU took down No. 15 Texas, 40-21. It was a major upset win and a defeat for the Longhorns that put into motion the end of the Mack Brown era as head coach on the Forty Acres.

Cougar fans probably wouldn’t want a weather storm like the one experienced for that 2013 matchup. But if it guaranteed a shocking upset over this year’s No. 7-ranked Longhorns, they would probably take it.

Weather forecasts for Austin on Saturday call for morning showers but cloudy skies when kickoff rolls around at 2:30 p.m. (CT) 1:30 p.m. (MT).

The 2013 game was delayed by a 1 hour and 47 minutes storm with lightning, heavy winds, and a downpour of rain. Here’s a timelapse of how wild that weather storm was before the much-anticipated matchup with Texas kicked off at LES.

During that weather delay, fans were asked to find shelter and listen to KSL NewsRadio for updates on when the game would resume.

It became the identity of BYU football in the early part of the 2013 season to take part in weather delays. The week prior, in a loss at Virginia, that game was delayed by two hours, nine minutes after the first quarter.

BYU football fans share memories of 2013 weather storm before Texas win

Fans reminisced on X about their memories of experiencing that wild weather storm before Taysom Hill and BYU unleashed a thunderstorm on the ground against Texas.

I asked, “Did you brave the elements when Texas rolled into Provo in 2013?”

Former BYU kicker Moose Bingham, who was on that team, replied, “Nope went to the locker room.”

BYU fan @ALawBYU on X, shared a video of his experience from the southeast corner in The ROC.

Driving to the stadium in the elements caused its own set of challenges. Cougar fan Jessica Bezzant said shared a picture of her drive to LES that day ten years ago and wrote, “We were running a little late after getting kids settled with a babysitter for that 2013 game. First time I was thankful for a game delay but the drive to the stadium was absolutely wild.”

Cartoonist Aaron Taylor, who draws the BYU Football cartoon, ‘Blue Blood’, shared a picture of his drive in September 2013 down I-15 South near Orem.

The weather delay ruined some dates for people. But it ended up being a good thing in the end.

BYU vs. No. 7 Texas

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Location: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

