On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Wasatch County officials recommend approval of Heber Valley temple, despite community divide

Oct 26, 2023, 5:22 PM | Updated: 5:23 pm

The proposed look of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints...

The proposed look of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

HEBER CITY — The Wasatch County Planning Commission recommended the county council approve updated plans for the proposed Heber Valley Utah Temple after dozens of residents shared concerns or support for the build during a tense, six-hour meeting late Wednesday.

The Heber Valley Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be the first temple in Wasatch County and is planned to be built southeast of 1400 E. Center. It was announced during the church’s October 2021 general conference, and the location was announced the following year.

 

Emotions run high

 

Some residents raised concerns about the temple’s size and lighting, and the effect the building could have on traffic and groundwater in the area, while others said the temple would have a positive impact on not only those in Heber City, but surrounding communities.

The temple, according to current code, can be built under conditional-use permits in the proposed zone, county attorney Jon Woodward said. However, it is not what is typically seen in that zone, since it is the first temple the church has applied for in the county.

The proposed 18-acre temple grounds would include 7½ acres of landscaping, county officials noted in a staff report. The temple would cover 88,000 square feet and be just under 81 feet tall. According to the report, it is a unique project because of the size and scope of the building, and because the property is in Wasatch County — but the roads that provide immediate access to the site are in Heber City.

Many residents at the meeting pleaded for the commission to approve the church’s proposal.

Breah Wright said she grew up in Heber City and wished she had a temple nearby when she became a widow at age 22. During the winter, it was too dangerous for her to drive to a temple, she said.

The temple will also help small businesses in the community by bringing in more traffic, Wright added.

Other residents said they don’t oppose a temple there, but they disagree with the scope of the temple and such a building doesn’t fit in the area.

“It’s just not the right location; it’s not the right size,” Kelly Rogers said.

She said if a hotel or “box store” wanted to build in that location, it would be “shut down immediately,” because it would not be compatible with the surroundings.

Tonya Webb also said she is excited for a temple to be built in the area, but that the current plans are “hurting a lot of our neighbors and dividing us as a community.”

She asked for “compromise,” including a smaller temple, “dark-sky compliant” lighting and a different location in the Heber Valley.

“There could be a beautiful compromise here that would bring us all back together and show Christlike compassion,” Webb said.

Others said the church has complied with existing ordinances in its proposal.

Carl Gray said general zoning allowed for a temple, and those who drafted the general plan “were under no misconceptions in terms of what a temple would mean in terms of scope or scale.”

He said the temple complies with ordinances, traffic guidelines and “best practices,” and he believes people’s objections to it are based on personal preference rather than code violations.

Elizabeth Edmond said she’s been in Europe for the past 18 months serving as an advocate for freedom of religion and belief, helping religions build synagogues and temples. In Europe, she said, people get used to living next to religious buildings “and they end up loving it.”

“They bring an incredible spirit to the community,” Edmond said.

After the public comment period, members of the commission said there have been very few issues in the county that have caused the amount of public participation and comments seen at Wednesday’s meeting.

 

Temple plans

 

Church officials responded to technical issues found earlier this year by an internal development review committee, according to the county’s report. Issues resolved then include modified plans to use dimmer lights and more muted colors in construction to comply with lighting code.

The plans call for a 200-foot-tall steeple at the west end, and a second steeple at the east end, at about 140 feet tall. The staff report says the structure is “extremely tall” for the area, as buildings in the residential zone have a maximum height of 35 feet, but greater heights are allowed as a conditional use for churches, church towers or similar structures not used for human occupancy.

A representative for the church spoke during Wednesday’s meeting about the intended design of the temple, saying it took inspiration from other Heber Valley buildings, plants and flowers, and almost half of the temple property will be landscaping. The property will also have about 450 parking stalls and a small maintenance building.

Heber City has approved a roundabout near the temple, connecting Center Street, the temple entrance and Foothill Boulevard. The city performed a traffic analysis and concluded the temple proposal is acceptable and meets industry standards. Temple construction will also include a dead-end improvement at the end of Pimlico Drive, paid for by the church.

Other worries expressed by some residents regarded the groundwater and an aquifer located under the property. The staff report explained dewatering would occur during construction of the footing and foundation. The church representative also assured the aquifer will be safe throughout the construction of the temple.

No construction will occur on the area of the property that is part of a floodplain, due to Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations, the staff report said. There will also be no change to elevation of the area.

The commission ultimately approved the church’s request for a legislative development agreement, final subdivision plat approval and site plan approval for the proposed temple. The commission added a provision that lighting levels at the future temple will need to be checked annually to ensure no “lighting creep” happens.

The proposal will move to the Wasatch County Council for final approval on Nov. 8.

The lighting on the Heber Valley Utah Temple compared to the typical lighting of temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.) A map of the property where the proposed Heber Valley Utah Temple will be built. (Wasatch County Planning Commission)

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth (right) guides representatives from The Church...

Michael Houck

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1M to Florida food bank

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has given nearly $1 million to Second Harvest of the Big Bend on Monday.

2 days ago

The Orem Utah Temple will be open for public tours until December, before it's dedicated. (The Chur...

Dan Rascon

Orem Utah Temple to host public open house tours until December

Orem Utah Temple will be open to the public for tours of the interior until December.

4 days ago

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mark Jones

Church announces dedication of Bangkok Thailand Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the dedication of the Bangkok Thailand Temple on Sunday.

4 days ago

President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ o...

Mark Jones

Sister Kathleen Eyring laid to rest, remembered as devoted to her family and faith

The funeral service for sister Kathleen Eyring, wife to Henry B, Eyring, Second Counselor in The First Presidency, was held Saturday.

6 days ago

A white building with a spire in the center...

Eliza Pace

Dedication and open house dates announced for Red Cliffs Temple in St. George

Dedication and open house dates have been announced for St. George's second temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

10 days ago

Sister Kathleen Eyring and her husband President Henry B. Eyring, arrive Saturday morning for the s...

Michael Houck and Carole Mikita, KSL TV

Kathleen Johnson Eyring, wife of President Henry B. Eyring, dies at 82

Kathleen Johnson Eyring, wife of President Henry B. Eyring, the Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Sunday at the age of 82, according to Church officials. 

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Wasatch County officials recommend approval of Heber Valley temple, despite community divide