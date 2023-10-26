On the Site:
Utah Royals Unveil New Training Facility At Groundbreaking Event

Oct 26, 2023, 5:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC showed off renderings of a new training facility at a groundbreaking event on Thursday.

The facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Royals head coach Amy Rodriguez showed her gratitude for the project and said that Utah aims to raise the bar even higher.

“There are so many new standards being set in the NWSL nowadays,” Rodriguez said. “The Utah Royals are pushing that even higher. I’m so excited to be a part of this project. We’re going to give our players the biggest and best potential that they have ever seen in the NWSL.”

Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake owner Ryan Smith attended the event accompanied by Jazz part owner and NBA Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade.

“This is a dream scenario,” Smith said.

The Royals aim to raise the standard for women’s soccer and make some noise in the NWSL during their return season in 2024.

“What a day for the Utah Royals 2.0,” Rodriguez said. “To be able to have a space that is high-performance, driven, and world-class is just incredible. The amount of potential and the ceiling that these players are now able to reach is now so much higher.”

About The Utah Royals FC

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at Rio Tinto Stadium, also home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and currently plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The club announced it’s return on Saturday, March 11.

There are even more good things to look forward to for the Royals. They were selected to pick first in the NWSL Entry Draft.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

