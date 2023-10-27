On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Pure and utter heartbreak’: Utahn worries for family, friends in Maine after mass shootings

Oct 26, 2023, 6:35 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah families with connections to Lewiston, Maine are feeling devastated by Wednesday’s mass shooting that left 18 dead and 13 others injured.

“The fact that it has now hit my backyard, it almost makes you feel like there is nowhere that is out of the reach of these kinds of tragedies,” KSL Newsradio reporter Adam Small said.

Small was born in Lewiston and grew up about 30 minutes away in Farmingdale. He moved to Utah after college.

“It’s peaceful, it’s quiet, there is nature, there are trees everywhere, people are nice, it’s consistently ranked one of the safest places in the country and when you see this (mass shooting) headline, Mainers aren’t used to that,” he said.

Small said many of his friends and family still live in areas surrounding Lewiston, he spent Wednesday night and most of Thursday checking in with them.

“I’ve been messaging aunts, uncles, cousins, friends,” he said. “Those are the messages that nobody should ever have to send.”

Small’s half-sister, Heather Kromer, lives approximately 100 feet from Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, where the gunman opened fire killing 8 people.

“On the way out we heard what I thought were fireworks,” Kromer said.

She was taking her children to her mother’s house when she heard the popping. Thinking it was fireworks she continued the drive, only, she took a route away from the bar. “We would have gone right past the bar when it was happening, we would have seen him coming out if we had gone that way,” Kromer said.

She said she stayed with her mother Wednesday night and is now afraid to return home with the gunman still at large.

“I definitely don’t feel safe going back home tonight, even driving through the city I don’t know what to expect, he could be anywhere, and nobody really knows, it’s scary,” she said. “I called dispatch to just check if it’s okay and ask them if they would be willing to come inside the house to make sure.”

Small said he’s worried about his half-sister and her children, and the people of Lewiston.

“It’s horrible that something like this hit that group of people, they did not deserve this.” He said he’s trying to understand how this could happen to such a quiet community. “I’m heartbroken,” Small said. “Obviously there are so many different emotions that you can feel, but for me it’s pure and utter heartbreak and sadness that this is something that was 100% avoidable, and it still happened.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Arches National Park...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

As Arches National Park’s 2nd timed-entry season ends, what comes next?

Arches National Park officials say they expect to release their 2024 summer operational plans sometime over the next few weeks.

1 hour ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Andrew Adams

Police urge caution over Halloween as auto-pedestrian crashes add up

With Halloween night days away, police on Thursday were cautioning drivers and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads.

2 hours ago

Provo police at the scene of a pedestrian accident that killed a 45-year-old man on Friday Oct. 27....

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin, KSL TV

Pedestrian hit and killed in Provo

A 45-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing on 500 West and Center Street in Provo.

5 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City Police Chief says homeless resource center squads are making a difference

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown highlighted positive improvements since the inception of the Homeless Resources Center Squads during a news conference on Thursday.

14 hours ago

Utah online sex offender registry...

Daniella Rivera & Keira Fairmont, KSL TV

‘Not acceptable’: KSL investigation reveals 100+ sex offenders missing from registry, prompts internal audit

The Utah Department of Corrections is auditing the state’s sex offender registry and hiring additional staff after the KSL Investigators discovered more than 100 convicted sex offenders missing from the registry.

14 hours ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

9-year-old hit by vehicle near intersection in Saratoga Springs

A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near an intersection here Thursday afternoon.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

‘Pure and utter heartbreak’: Utahn worries for family, friends in Maine after mass shootings