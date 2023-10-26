Pro Football Hall Of Fame Honors Colts Kicker Matt Gay After Historic Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay earned the honor of having his jersey displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his performance in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Pro Football Hall of Fame honors Matt Gay

On September 24, Gay and the Colts beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 22-19. Gay lifted the Colts to victory with a game-winning field goal in OT. The winning kick was one of five field goals by the kicker. Four of Gay’s field goals came from a distance of 50+ yards, making him the first kicker with such a feat in NFL history.

A month later, the former Utah standout’s jersey entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his play in Baltimore.

Following the Week 3 contest, Gay was honored as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

This season, Gay is 12-14 on field goals, including 5-6 on kicks of 50 or more yards. He’s also 18-18 on extra point kicks.

The Colts currently own a 3-4 record. Indianapolis’ next game is at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Matt Gay

Prior to his NFL career, the Orem, Utah native was a standout soccer and football player for the Orem High Tigers. He went on to play soccer at Utah Valley University.

After two seasons with the Wolverines, Gay transferred to the University of Utah and became a star kicker for the Utes’ football team.

Following his college career, Gay was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 145 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Gay played in 16 games for the Bucs as a rookie. He was 27-35 on field goals and 43-49 on extra point kicks as a first-year player.

During the first month of his second season, Gay was waived by Tampa Bay. 10 days later, he was signed by Indianapolis as a member of the Colts’ practice squad. The Colts had a starter kicker at the time and Gay remained a member of the Colts’ practice squad until he was signed by the Rams in November 2020.

Gay went on to play two and a half seasons with the Rams. He connected on a field goal to help the Rams beat the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game during the 2021 season. Gay helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Last season, Gay was 28-30 on field goals, including 7-9 on kicks of 50+ yards. He was also 31-32 on PATs.

During his first four seasons in the NFL, Gay is 101-115 on field goals and 138-145 on extra points.

