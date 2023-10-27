Lehi police ask public for help identifying suspect in assault on HS football referee

LEHI — The Lehi Police Department issued a press release Thursday asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged assault on a high school football referee.

According to the press release, as officials left the field following an October 6 game between Skyridge and Pleasant Grove High, a male individual “approached the group of referees and pushed one of them in the back.”

The press release also stated that spectators had thrown water bottles at the group of referees and followed them from the field to the school building.

Lehi PD shared the press release, along with photos of the suspect, in a post on social media.