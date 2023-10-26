Rookie Of Week: Puka Nacua Earns Honor For Third Time In Seven Games

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua received Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week honors for the third time in the first seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

Puka Nacua hauls in third Rookie of the Week award

In Week 7, Nacua and the Rams suffered a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the game, Nacua posted a game-high eight receptions for 154 yards, including an amazing sideline catch.

Four days after the game, Nacua hauled in his third Rookie of the Week award.

The Orem High and BYU product was previously voted as the award’s winner following his play in Week 2 and 4 of the season.

In the first seven games of his NFL career, Nacua has recorded catches at a historic rate. He’s pulled down 58 receptions for 752 yards and two touchdowns.

Nacua is one of four wide receivers in NFL history to post multiple 150-yard performances as a rookie, per StatMuse.

The Rams currently own a 3-4 record. Los Angeles’ next game is on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

 

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

