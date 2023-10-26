Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Scores First NFL Touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end and current Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid scored his first NFL touchdown during a Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dalton Kincaid scores first NFL touchdown

The Bills hosted the Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Thursday, October 26.

RELATED: Dalton Kincaid Details Draft Night, Desire To Play For Bills Mafia

With 2:40 remaining in the first half, Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit Kincaid with a short pass before the tight end took the ball to the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

It was Kincaid’s first score as an NFL player.

Kincaid’s touchdown helped the Bills take a 17-10 lead.

After the score, Kincaid had two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. The former Ute came into the Thursday Night Football contest with 25 receptions for 193 games in six games played in 2023.

The Bills entered Week 8 with a 4-3 record this season.

Buffalo’s game against Tampa Bay is broadcast on Prime Video.

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland