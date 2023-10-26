On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Scores First NFL Touchdown

Oct 26, 2023, 7:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end and current Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid scored his first NFL touchdown during a Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dalton Kincaid scores first NFL touchdown

The Bills hosted the Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Thursday, October 26.

RELATED: Dalton Kincaid Details Draft Night, Desire To Play For Bills Mafia 

With 2:40 remaining in the first half, Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit Kincaid with a short pass before the tight end took the ball to the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

It was Kincaid’s first score as an NFL player.

Kincaid’s touchdown helped the Bills take a 17-10 lead.

After the score, Kincaid had two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. The former Ute came into the Thursday Night Football contest with 25 receptions for 193 games in six games played in 2023.

The Bills entered Week 8 with a 4-3 record this season.

Buffalo’s game against Tampa Bay is broadcast on Prime Video.

RELATED STORIES

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising Reveals This Year’s Hand Painted Helmet

Utah football rolled out their annual hand-painted helmets with this year's theme centered around the MUSS.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Keeping BYU Loose Entering Big Stage At No. 7 Texas

BYU's starting quarterback staying in his element as he prepares for the Longhorns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Is Conference Filled With Big Dogs

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson knows that the Big 12 is full of what he called German shepherds.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stacked Pac-12 Enters What Could Be Its Final Basketball Season

The Pac-12 could go dark next year, making this potentially the final basketball season in the conference's storied history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks Take Series Of Slights Into Surprise World Series Against Texas Rangers

Before opening the World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks wanted to recount a series of slights from the 2023 season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alex Morgan Misses Penalty, U.S. Settles For 0-0 Draw With Colombia In Exhibition

Alex Morgan missed a penalty at the end of the first half and the United States settled for a scoreless draw with Colombia

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Scores First NFL Touchdown