Instant Replay: Eagles WR Britain Covey Details NFL Journey, Fatherhood

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current NFL wide receiver and specialist Britain Covey detailed his NFL journey in a video posted on social media by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Britain Covey talks being a father and NFL player

The Eagles recently shared a short clip of Covey discussing his NFL career and the perspective he’s gained by being a father.

“Having a kid brings a lot of perspective in life and I remember being so frustrated, you know, especially as someone who’s right on the bubble, fighting to make the team,” Covey said.

“I don’t feel like he cares about my performance on the football field,” Covey said of his son.

The Timpview product also talked about his role on the Eagles and making the most of the opportunity.

“I understand my role on this team. At this point, I’m the fifth receiver and I’m the punt returner and so that’s what I’ve done is I’ve taken that role and I just obsess over it day in and day out and I’m ready for anything else.”

This season, Covey has played in all seven of Philadelphia’s games. He’s recorded 14 punt returns for a total of 195 yards. He’s also returned one kickoff for 30 yards. During his two seasons in the league, the former Utah standout has totaled 47 punt returns for 503 yards and 11 kickoff returns for 236 yards in 24 regular season games.

This season, Covey has helped the Eagles to a league-best start with a 6-1 record. Philadelphia’s next game is on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Britain Covey

After a special high school career at Timpview High School in Provo, Covey played at the University of Utah from 2015-21.

During his Utah career, Covey had 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added 35 carries for 201 yards.

Covey returned the ball on punt and kick returns a total of 84 times for 1,143 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Timpview star signed a free agent deal with the Eagles.

As a rookie during the 2022 season, Covey played in 17 regular season games. During those contests, he’s returned 33 punts for a total of 307 yards and 10 kickoffs for a total of 206 yards.

He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in his rookie campaign.

In the postseason, Covey returned two punts for a total of 35 yards in three games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

