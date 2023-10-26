BYU Football Injury Report Entering Showdown With No. 7 Texas

PROVO, Utah – BYU football travels down to Austin, Texas, for a one-time Big 12 matchup against Texas on Saturday.

Here are the latest injury tidbits for the Cougars as they gear up to take on the No. 7 Longhorns.

WR Keanu Hill is “day to day”

Last week, Keanu Hill missed the Texas Tech game due to an undisclosed injury. He was on the sideline last week wearing a boot on his right foot.

As far as his availability this week against Texas, Hill is currently listed as “day-to-day,” according to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. During an interview on the Coordinators’ Corner, Roderick added that Hill isn’t dealing with a serious injury.

#BYU OC Aaron Roderick on Coordinators’ Corner said that WR Keanu Hill “isn’t dealing with anything serious” and that “they hope to get him back soon” from injury.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 23, 2023

Last week, he did tell the media that his family would be in attendance in Austin to support the Bedford, Texas native.

Hill is fifth on the team in receiving yards this season, with 118 yards on 10 catches.

Since the end of fall camp in August, Hill has been dealing with an injury that has kept him limited. He missed the season opener against Sam Houston then last week against in the win over the Red Raiders.

Not likely DT John Nelson will play against Texas

One of the top interior defensive linemen for BYU this season has been John Nelson. Nelson was a defensive MVP from coaches for his performance last month against Cincinnati.

The junior from Salem Hills suffered a right ankle injury on the opening drive against Texas Tech last week. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill it doesn’t look like they will have Nelson available against the Longhorns.

#BYU DC Jay Hill said it doesn’t look like they will have DT John Nelson against Texas.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/mo388dO2V8 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 24, 2023

The Cougars still have starter Jackson Cravens and nose tackle Atunaisa Mahe to counter the talented Texas offensive line. But not having Nelson definitely impacts the rotation and depth to keep bodies fresh along the defensive front against Texas.

Status of special teams ace

Last week, BYU football was without special teams gunner Marcus McKenzie. McKenzie was not suited up due to an undisclosed injury he suffered leading up to the Texas Tech game.

The St. George native has carved out a role this season as a special teams gunner for BYU. He’s also a reserve cornerback in BYU’s secondary.

If McKenzie isn’t able to play against Texas, Jacob Boren is next in line as the top gunner on the special teams unit.

BYU vs. No. 7 Texas

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Location: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

