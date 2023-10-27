On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Pedestrian hit and killed in Provo

Oct 27, 2023, 7:18 AM | Updated: 10:51 am

Provo police at the scene of a pedestrian accident that killed a 45-year-old man on Friday Oct. 27. (KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND KARAH BRACKIN, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A 45-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in Provo early morning Friday.

Police responded to 500 West and Center Street after the crash.

The intersection was blocked off to all directions of traffic, and early commuters were using surrounding parking lots to maneuver around the crash. When KSL TV arrived on scene, the man’s body was still in the middle of the intersection, covered.

500 West and Center Street in Provo after a pedestrian was hit and killed. (KSL TV)

Janna-Lee Holland with Provo police told KSL TV that at 4:30 a.m., Police received a call from bystanders saying there was a person laying in the middle of the road. When officers arrived, they determined it was likely a traffic accident.

After reviewing camera footage of the intersection, police viewed a car hitting the man, but he had previously fallen into the road before he was hit. Police said because the 45-year-old man was already lying in the road, the driver may have been unaware that they hit a person and possibly thought it was an animal.

“They appeared to stop for a moment, keep going, so it’s not sure at this time what the driver was thinking, whether they knew they hit a person, or thought it was just an object and continued on their way,” Holland said.

Holland said the traffic reconstruction team is reviewing what happened.

Police said the victim was wearing dark clothing.

In the dark and quiet early hours, Holland said it is important to stay visible. 

“Our advice would be to anybody that is around at nighttime or in dark hours, to try and dress as brightly as possible. Be visible and consider reflective wear if you know you’re going to be out in the small hours of the night,” Holland said.

As KSL continues covering several auto pedestrian crashes around the time people are expected to be out in the dark for Halloween, Holland said flashlights are also a good idea to carry even in areas that are busy with some light overhead.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

